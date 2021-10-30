CHELMSFORD — Andy Medina gave Lawrence the lead, breaking a 62-yard touchdown run with less than a minute to go in the first half, but Chelmsford scored the first three touchdowns of the second half to down the Lancers 28-14 on Friday night.
“Ultimately we succumbed to too many big plays by the Chelmsford running backs,” said Lawrence head coach Rhandy Audate. “But Andy had a real breakout game.”
After Medina’s big score, Chelmsford running back Malakai Everett scored touchdowns of 44 and 59 yards and Dan Craig added a 53-yard TD to make it 21-7.
Medina cut into the advantage in the fourth with a 15-yard touchdown catch from Jayden Abreu. But Chelmsford recovered the ensuing onside kick, then added a game-clinching score.
The Lancers will now wait to see if they advance to the postseason or go a non-playoff schedule when the postseason pairings are released on Monday.
Chelmsford, Lawrence
Lawrence (4-4): 0 6 0 8 — 14
Chelmsford: 0 0 7 21 — 28
Second Quarter
L — Andy Medina 62 run (conversion failed)
Third Quarter
C — Malakai Everett 44 run (Mike Bierwirth kick)
Fourth Quarter
C — Dan Craig 53 pass from Kyle Wilder (Bierwirth kick)
C — Everett 59 run (Bierwirth kick)
L — Medina 15 pass from Jayden Abreu (Janiel Herrera pass from Abreu)
C — Kyle Wilder 5 run (Bierwirth kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Lawrence — Andy Medina 7-68, Jadiel Gomez 13-64, Jayzius Perez 3-39, Jonel Figueroa 2-19, Estarling Morales 3-10, Janiel Herrera 1-(-5), Jayden Abreu 5-(-37)
PASSING: Lawrence — Abreu 9-19-2, 51, Medina 1-1-0, 12
RECEIVING: Lawrence — Figueroa 3-25, Medina 2-15, Herrera 2-12, Frendy Soler 1-2, Gomez 1-(-3)
