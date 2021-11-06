NASHUA — Senior Luke Brennan and Pinkerton Academy starred Saturday at the New Hampshire Meet of Champions (All-State meet).
Brennan covered the 3.11-mile Mines Falls Park course in 15:32.30. He paced the Astros to a fourth-place team finish with 147 points.
The other Astro scorers were Ethan Charles (20th scorer, 24th overall, 16:20.08), Jack Cameron (33rd overall), Nathan Binda (64th) and Theo Davis (71st). The Astros’ top three are seniors while Binda is a sophomore and Davis a junior.
Windham (7th place) and Sanborn (8th place) each scored 203 points with the Jaguars winning the tie-breaker.
Windham’s leaders were junior Carter Logan in 26th overall (16:23.04) backed by the Gower-Halls. Senior Baxter was 40th and junior Isaac was 53rd.
The Khalil boys brought their A game for Sanborn with junior Jared 10th overall (15:45.56) and sophomore Tyson 14th (15:56.62). Jake Pitre was 31st and the No. 2 freshman in the meet.
Timberlane senior Matthew Fairhurst placed 67th in the 147-runner field.
Bishop Guertin won the tie-breaker to win a thriller over Coe-Brown while C-B junior Aidan Cox won the race in 15:01.45 with Keene’s Torin Kindopp second in 15:25.29. Cox repeated as champion and was runner-up as a freshman.
Pinkerton duo shines; Windham places 16th
Windham, the lone local girls team qualifier, placed 16th at the Meet of Champions.
The Jaguars were paced by Ava Sanchez, a two-sport fall athlete who also helped Windham to the state field hockey finals. Sanchez covered the 3.11-mile Mines Falls Park course in 20:47.79 to place 79th overall. Teammate Riley Morgan was 84th.
Pinkerton didn’t qualify but had the region’s top individual runners at Saturday’s M of C/all-state meet. Isabelle Groulx was 20th (19:14.13) just in front of Contessa Silva in 21st. Both are only sophomores. The No. 3 local runner was Salem sophomore Lily Thomas in 31st in the 148-runner field.
Portsmouth Christian junior Brianna Malone won the race in 18:03.77 while Dover won the team title.
Methuen’s Coleman wins Moody race
Methuen High’s Freddy Coleman won the senior large school division at the MSTCA Frank Mooney Invitational. He covered the 5K Wrentham Developmental Center course in 15:42.7. Fellow Ranger Miana Caraballo also strutted her stuff to a second-place finish in the girls senior large school race in 19:00.4. Another Methuen runner, Alyssa Rosano, was second in the junior girls large division.
Boys NH Meet of Champions
at Mines Falls Park, Nashua (3.11 miles)
Team scores (18 teams): 1. Bishop Guertin 75 (wins tie-breaker), 2. Coe-Brown 75, 3. Concord 117, 4. Pinkerton 147, 7. Windham 203 (wins tie-breaker), 8. Sanborn 203
Winner/top area finishers (147 finishers): 1. Aidan Cox Coe Brown 15:01.45; 4. Luke Brennan Pink 15:32.30, 10. Jared Khalil San 15:45.56, 14. Tyson Khalil San 15:56.62, 24. Ethan Charles Pink 16:20.08, 26. Logan Carter Wind 16:23.04, 33. Jack Cameron Pink 16:35.34,
38. Jake Pitre Sanb 16:42.64, 40. Boxter Gower-Hall Wind 16:42.80, 53. Isaac Gower-Hall Wind 16:58.78, 63. Brady Carroll Wind 17:05.94, 64. Nathan Binda Pink 17:06.50, 67. Matthew Fairhurst Timb 17:07.07, 71. Theo Davis Pink 17:11.52,
Girls NH Meet of Champions
at Mines Falls Park, Nashua (3.11 miles)
Team scores (18 teams): 1. Dover 107, 2. Oyster River 123, 3. Keene 124; also 16. Windham 368
Winner/top area finishers (148 runners): 1. Brianna Malone Portsmouth Christian 18:03.77; 20. Isabelle Groulx Pink 19:14.13, 21. Contessa Silva 19:14.95, 31. Lily Thomas Salem 19:35.31,
51. Makenna Alden Pink 20:05.48, 79. Ava Sanchez Wind 20:47.79, 84. Riley Morgan Wind 20:52.67. 95. Brooke Martin Wind 21:08.72
MSTCA Large Schools
at Wrentham (3.1 miles):
Senior Girls: 2. Miana Caraballo Methuen 19:00.4, 19. Emily Charest Meth 20:33.6, 47. Courtney Duffy And 21:43.2
Senior Boys: 1. Freddy Coleman Meth 15:42.7, 49. Michael Soucy Meth 17:13.8
Junior Girls: 2. Alyssa Rosano Meth 19:40.4, 15. Olivia Guillet Central Catholic 20:51.6, 33. Elyse Anderson Meth 21:46.1
Junior Boys: 19. Liam Doherty Meth 17:12.3; 29. Henry Becuti Ortiz Meth 17:42.4
Sophomore Girls: 16. Sydney NG 20:35.1
Sophomore Boys: 19. Nick Caron Meth 17:22.4
Freshman Girls Large: 5. Lauren Downer Haverhill 12:05.7, 6. Madeline Courtemanche CC 12:07.6, 16. Ariana Rosano Meth 12:28.5, 34. Lauren Sughrue CC 13:08.9 , 35. Gemma Schofield Hav 13:09.2
Freshman Boys Large: 12. Desi Csizmada Meth 10:26.2
