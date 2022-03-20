Anna Foley
Year: Junior
Position: Center
Favorite snack: Peanut butter crackers
Favorite home-cooked meal: Grandma’s chicken parm
Favorite subject and why: English, because I get to voice my opinions.
Favorite moment this year: Beating Central Catholic in the state semifinal on the same court we lost to them in the (MVC Cup) last year, with last year’s seniors sitting behind the bench.
In 10 years I hope to: Have traveled outside the US and started my own business.
Coach Alan Hibino comment: “Anna has a great understanding and feel for the game, and that is evident in the way she plays and the vision she has on the court. She is an amazing competitor and continues to impress the coaching staff every time she steps on the court.”
Marissa Kobelski
Year: Junior
Position: Forward
Favorite snack: Popcorners
Favorite home-cooked meal: Mom’s baked mac and cheese
Favorite subject and why: Chemistry because of my teacher, Mr. Jannetti!
Favorite moment this year: Winning MVCs.
In 10 years I hope to: Be in my dream career.
Coach Hibino comment: “Marissa has boundless energy and limitless enthusiasm. Her attitude and effort is contagious on the court. “
Kathleen Yates
Year: Junior
Position: Forward
Favorite snack: Watermelon
Favorite home-cooked meal: Spicy Thai Chicken soup with noodles
Favorite subject and why: Statistics. I love it because it is very applicable in everyday life.
Favorite moment this year: Securing our spot in the finals by beating Central in the semis. I am very excited because my freshman year we didn’t get a championship game, but by beating Central we secured that game.
In 10 years I hope to: Have graduated college and bought myself a cat.
Coach Hibino comment: “Kathleen always plays as hard as she can on the court, excels in the classroom, and is a great role model for everyone in our program.”
Tess Gobiel
Year: Senior
Position: Guard
Favorite snack: Mott’s Apple sauce
Favorite home-cooked meal: Breaded chicken and penne pasta with Alfredo sauce
Favorite subject and why: Science. I’m taking a new favorite class (anatomy and physiology) and have really enjoyed the subject and working with hands-on dissections.
Favorite moment this year: Going undefeated and winning a state championship in field hockey.
In 10 years I hope to: Own a Rottweiler and Chocolate Lab, finish a doctorate in physical therapy, and learn ASL.
Coach Hibino comment: “Tess is a fierce competitor and always seems to make a big play in a crucial moment”
Michaela Buckley
Year: Sophomore
Position: Guard
Favorite snack: Veggies with hummus or Chex Mix
Favorite home-cooked meal: My mom’s chocolate chip cookies (sometimes just the cookie dough)
Favorite subject and why: I love math and biology because they’re challenging and logical, and I get an amazing feeling when I understand the concepts.
Favorite moment this year: Winning the Final Four (Division 1 semis) and celebrating with the team after.
In ten years I hope to: Be successful in a career I love, continue to surround myself with amazing people, and actively help others
Coach Hibino comment: “Michaela might be the best athlete at AHS. She has an incredible love of basketball, is a tireless worker and is always taking in new information.”
Ainsley Khatchadurian
Year: Junior
Position: Guard
Favorite snack: Pretzels
Favorite home-cooked meal: Mac and cheese
Favorite subject: English
Favorite moment this year: Winning MVC’s for soccer and basketball.
In ten years I hope to: Have graduated from college and be living somewhere warm by the beach.
Coach Hibino comment: “Ainsley embraces any role that is given to her and always works hard and has a smile on her face.”
Amelia Hanscom
Year: Junior
Position: Guard
Favorite snack: Potato chips
Favorite home-cooked meal: My mom’s pasta salad with onion-mayonnaise dressing.
Favorite subject and why: English because I love to write. I hope to be a journalist some day.
Favorite moment this year: Winning MVCs because we hadn’t won in a few years and it reflects our hard work as a team.
In ten years I hope to: Be alive and happy with whatever I am doing with my life
Coach Hibino comment: “Amelia loves the game of basketball and being with her teammates. Her joy of playing can be seen every second she is on the court.”
Sam Jenney
Year: Junior
Position: Guard
Favorite snack: Rice Krispy treats
Favorite home-cooked meal: Thanksgiving dinner, because my mom makes it very special and includes all of my favorite foods.
Favorite subject and why: Math, because I love the satisfaction of solving problems.
Favorite moment this year: Winning MVCs for soccer and now going to finals for basketball.
In ten years I hope to: Have a job I love and travel to new places
Coach Hibino comment: “Sam has been a wonderful addition to our program. She’s a captain on the soccer team and leads by example.”
Hailey Doherty
Year: Senior
Position: Guard
Favorite snack: Cool Ranch Doritos
Favorite home-cooked meal: My grandma’s clam chowder and her grape leaves. She makes them every Christmas Eve and they are amazing.
Favorite subject and why: I love math because of the satisfaction of solving a problem correctly.
Favorite moment this year: Going undefeated and winning the state championship for field hockey
In ten years I hope to: Have a great job as a special ed/elementary school teacher, and to be living a happy and healthy life.
Coach Hibino comment:”Every team needs someone like Hailey Doherty. Great teammate and student-athlete in every sense of the word.”
Ari White
Year: Junior
Position: Guard
Favorite snack: Goldfish
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak tips and salad.
Favorite subject and why: English, because I enjoy reading and writing.
Favorite moment this year: Winning MVCs.
In 10 years I hope to: Live in the city.
Coach Hibino comment: “Ari is a selfless individual. She always puts the team first and shows up every day with a positive, uplifting attitude.”
Morgan Shirley
Year: Senior
Position: Forward
Favorite snack: Go-Go squeeze
Favorite home-cooked meal: Pancakes and eggs. Chocolate chip pancakes with butter and syrup and scrambled eggs with cheese.
Favorite subject and why: Science, because I love to do labs and work with others on projects.
Favorite moment this year: Being crowned MVC champs.
In 10 years I hope to: Have a good job, have a dog, and be successful.
Coach Hibino comment: “Morgan is an unbelievable teammate and leader. She has a quiet confidence and does whatever is necessary for the team.”
Ella Vidoni
Year: Sophomore
Position: Forward
Favorite snack: Watermelon
Favorite home-cooked meal: Pesto and meatballs both home made by my grandma.
Favorite subject and why: Math, because it’s always entertaining, even if it’s hard. I like learning new things.
Favorite moment this year: Celebrating in the locker room after we defeated Newton North.
In ten years i hope to: Have successfully graduated college, and live somewhere warm in a big house with the people that I love the most.
Coach Hibino comment: “Ella has an incredible desire to learn and to improve and will be a difference-maker in our program sooner rather than later.”
