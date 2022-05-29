The Merrimack Valley Striders Running Club presented $2,000 Scholarships to each of 10 local high school seniors, a total of $20,000.
The awards were presented at the MVS May annual meeting, featuring Ironman Tri-Athlete John Young of Salem, Mass., the evening’s keynote speaker.
Young is the first person with dwarfism to complete an Ironman, and has competed in more than 50 triathlons, since his first in 2009, along with an abundance of marathons and road races. His speech to the recipients was compelling as he encouraged the students understand that “Your will needs to be stronger than your won’t.”
According to club president, John Jannetti, and committee chairperson, Jim Laprel, the MVS Memorial Scholarship Program honors the memory of six members: Mike Dowe, Greg Gumbinner, Dean Peterson, Sam Denopoulos, Ralph Rockwood and Lou Peters, who “exemplified the character and dedication to running and fitness that the MVS organization encourages”. The MVS Memorial Scholarship Fund began in 1998 and has awarded $191,300 in scholarships to date.
The scholarships are awarded to eligible seniors preparing for college who have participated in cross country, indoor track or outdoor track during their high school years. Local high schools are notified of the scholarship opportunity. Each applicant must submit a profile form, along with an essay entitled “What Running Means to Me”, demonstrating their character and dedication to running.
In addition to with scholarships, the recipients receive a five-year membership in the Merrimack Valley Striders and one entry into the Feaster Five Road Race, held on Thanksgiving morning in Andover.
The following are the 2022 recipients:
Brynne LeCours – Haverhill High
Brynne comes from a family of very accomplished runners. Her essay mentioned running being at the core of her family and instilled on her early. She achieved “Distinction” in her grades and was a member of the National Honor Society. She ran cross country, indoor and outdoor track all four seasons. Brynne will attend Westfield State and continue her running while majoring in exercise science and sports medicine.
Lelia Boudries – Andover High
Lelia was a member of the MVC All-Conference teams for indoor and outdoor track. She cited getting a fresh start with running after being cut by the hockey team her freshman year. The Honor Roll student spoke of the special bond with her teammates and the joy of setting a personal record. She will be attending McGill University.
Matthew Serrano – Andover High
After being a member of the crew team his freshman year, Matthew focused on cross country and track. He became a team leader in organizing activities such as pasta dinners and mentored underclassmen. He has also worked as a lifeguard. The National Honor Society member will continue his studies at St. Lawrence University.
Sebastian Benedetto – Central Catholic High School
Sebastian had a remarkable running career after being hospitalized for six months with arm and leg paralysis. His determination allowed him to be a member of the cross country, indoor and outdoor teams all four seasons. The vice-president of the National Honor Society is also a self-employed handyman and gardener. He will head to Notre Dame where he will continue his running on a club level.
Patrick Walsh – Central Catholic High
Patrick ran cross country, indoor and outdoor track all four seasons, and his speed helped him to be part of the 4x400 relay team that placed third in the state indoors. The National Honor Society member manages a 15-acre property and is a carpenter apprentice. He also makes and sells wood cutting boards. He will be attending UMass Amherst in the fall.
Emily Rubio – Pentucket Regional
Emily had a stellar cross country and track career which included being selected All-Scholastic by the Boston Herald. She was a member of the All-American Pentathlon team with her sixth-place finish at the New Balance National Championships. The National Honor Society member served as a peer mentor and middle school tutor. She will be attending Middlebury College where she plans to run for the indoor and outdoor teams.
Miana Caraballo – Methuen High
Miana set several school records and placed fourth in the All-State cross country meet. She enjoyed great success on the indoor and outdoor teams. Her essay cited the lessons learned from running such as determination, motivation and self-discipline. She was a volunteer for the Unified track team and hopes to continue this while running for UMass Lowell.
Jordany Volquez-Grullon – Lawrence High
Jordany made big changes after his freshman year that allowed him to have a successful academic and athletic career. He sought help from his teachers to improve his grades. He focused on his passion for track and the high hurdles where he won the outdoor state championship. He provided leadership to his teammates by “trying to do the right thing.” His running will continue at the University of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical School.
Jack Determan – North Andover High
Jack ran a 4:30 mile indoors at the state meet and qualified for the New Balance National Championships. He played soccer four seasons and was involved with the North Andover Youth Soccer Association. The National Merit Scholar finalist was also the top-rated player with his Chess Club. He hopes to run track at the University of California at San Diego.
Olivia Erler – Wilmington High
Olivia started running cross country in the eighth grade. She became a league All-Star in cross country, indoor and outdoor track. Olivia started a group at her school that focused on mental health and suicide prevention for teens. She also served as a front-end manager for a local supermarket chain. She will be attending Merrimack College and continue her running on the indoor and outdoor track teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.