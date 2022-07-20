GIDEON BARNES

Barnes

Gideon Barnes

Age: 12

Family: Angela (Mom), John (Dad), Mirabelle (Sister), Broderick (Brother)

Position: 1B/C/OF

Favorite snack: Starbucks birthday cake pop

Favorite book: Roberto and Me, because I liked learning about Roberto Clemente

Favorite subject: Math, because I love solving problems.

Favorite video game: MLB Show 2021

Favorite home-cooked meal: Filet cooked medium rare, with a side baked potato

In 10 years I’ll ... Be an FBI agent

No. 1 reason you love baseball: l like that it’s America’s sport.

What do you like most about your team: These are boys with great heart and we have each other’s back.

NATE CALDERWOOD

Nate Calderwood

Nate Calderwood

Age: 12

Family: Brad and Christina (parents); Paige and Maeve (sisters), Nola (dog).

Position: OF

Favorite snack: Chocolate chip z-bars

Favorite book: Slacker, because the kid gets in trouble.

Favorite subject: Physical education, because I love winning the different sports

Favorite video game: The Show ‘21

Favorite home-cooked meal: Shepherd’s pie

In 10 years I’ll ... Be a professional fisherman

No. 1 reason you love baseball: Hitting

What do you like most about your team: I like most that this is a competitive team.

MARCO DEL GRECO

Marco Del Greco

Marco Del Greco

Age: 12

Family: Greg (Dad), Sabrina (Mom), Niko (older brother), Theo (twin brother)

Position: LF/CF/2B/P

Favorite snack: Fudge stripes cookies

Favorite book: Diary of a Wimpy Kid, because its the best book

Favorite subject: Math because its fun

Favorite video game: NBA2k or MLB the Show

Favorite home-cooked meal: Eggs and pancakes

In 10 years I’ll ... Be a pro athlete

No. 1 reason you love baseball: Because its a very challenging sport and it’s all in the mindset

What do you like most about your team: We all get along great together and we are all very handsome.

THEO DEL GRECO

Theo Del Greco

Theo Del Greco

Age:12

Family: Greg (Dad), Sabrina (Mom), Niko (older brother), Marco (twin brother)

Position: P/C/1B

Favorite snack: Goldfish

Favorite book: Heat by Mike Lupica, because its a baseball book about pitchers life story

Favorite subject: Math because I’m good with numbers and like solving equations

Favorite video game: NBA2K

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak and mashed potatoes

In 10 years I’ll ... be playing in the MLB, NBA, or NFL.

No. 1 reason you love baseball: There are a lot opportunities to make plays and have fun.

What do you like most about your team: The attitude and energy.

AIDEN DELUCA

DeLuca

Aiden DeLuca

Age: 12

Family: Mario (Dad), Tricia (Mom), Anthony (older brother), Mikayla & Ava (older twin Sisters) and Brady (dog)

Position: 2B/CF

Favorite snack: Fruit Rollups

Favorite book: Big Nate Series because it’s a comic book.

Favorite subject: Physical education, because I’m athletic

Favorite video game: MLB The Show

Favorite home-cooked meal: Mom’s pasta and meatballs

In 10 years I’ll ... Be playing college hockey or baseball

No. 1 reason you love baseball: Because it’s fun

What do you like most about your team: My friends and coaches.

DANIEL DUNN

Daniel Dunn

Daniel Dunn

Age: 12

Family: Michael & Josephine (parents), Anne Dunn (sister)

Position: 1B/RF

Favorite snack: Chocolate hummus & pretzels

Favorite book: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince because it keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Favorite subject: Social Studies because we get to learn about the people of our past, and how things are the same and different from the present time.

Favorite video game: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Favorite home-cooked meal: Tacos

In 10 years I’ll ... be working towards becoming an architect.

No. 1 reason you love baseball: I love hitting and cheering on my teammates.

What do you like most about your team: We work so well with each other and we’re an amazing hitting, fielding and pitching team.

OWEN GOLDSTEIN

Goldstein

Owen Goldstein

Age: 12

Family: Susan (Mom), Andrew (Dad), Olivia (Sister) and Ben (Brother)

Position: OF/3B/ P

Favorite snack: Goldfish

Favorite book: Holes; It has a lot of action and suspense

Favorite subject: History; I am interested in the past and what was going on

Favorite video game: MLB The Show 22

Favorite home-cooked meal: Mexican Night

In 10 years I’ll ... Finishing up college. Starting my real life

No. 1 reason you love baseball: Hanging out with my teammates

What do you like most about your team: Fun to be around.

BEN MITITKA

Ben Mititka

Ben Mititka

Age: 12

Family: (Dad) Mark, (Mom) Kim, (brother) Luke, (dog) Millie

Position: 2B

Favorite snack: Salt and vinegar chips

Favorite book: Diary Of A Wimpy Kid series because it’s funny and sometimes relatable

Favorite subject school: Physical education, because you get to play sports, be competitive and you don’t have to be stressed about school work.

Favorite video game: MLB The Show 22

Favorite home-cooked meal: My dad’s homemade mac and cheese

In 10 years I’ll .... be in the MLB

No. 1 reason you love baseball: I have a great time playing

What do you like most about your team: We always have each other’s back, we have fun together and we work good together.

WILLIAM MURPHY

William Murphy

William Murphy

Age: 11

Family: Ryan and Sarah (parents), Dalton (brother), Maximus (brother), Sophie (dog) and Harry and Winston (cats).

Position: OF

Favorite snack: Cheetos

Favorite book: The Mystery of the Benedict Society because I liked the characters.

Favorite subject: Math, because I like to solve problems.

Favorite video game: Fall Guys

Favorite home-cooked meal: My mom’s meatloaf.

In 10 years I’ll ... be studying at Harvard.

No. 1 reason you love baseball: I love hitting the ball.

What do you like most about your team: I like my teammates.

GRIFFIN MURRAY

Griffin Murray

Griffin Murray

Age: 12

Family: Todd and Chrissy (parents), Avery (sister), Boden (brother)

Position: P/SS

Favorite snack: Cheezits

Favorite book: Fenway Foul Up because it was a mystery about baseball

Favorite subject: ELA, because I’m best at that and I love to write

Favorite video game: Fall Guys

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken lime tacos

In 10 years I’ll ... Hopefully playing baseball for a major league team

No. 1 reason you love baseball: Because of my team. and I love to hit and field

What do you like most about your team: How loud we are in the dugout. When we make an error they always say “get the next one.” We never get down on each other.

JEDWARD SANCHEZ

Sanchez

Jedward Sanchez

Age: 11

Family: Yissy (Mom), Juan (Dad), sisters Alleyah & Kendra, London (pet guinea pig)

Postitions: 3B/SS

Favorite snack: Kind bars

Favorite book: Diary of Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul. I like comics.

Favorite subject: Physical education. I love to play sports.

Favorite video game: MLB The Show ‘22

Favorite home-cooked meal: Rice, beans, chicken and plantains

In 10 years … I’ll be the MLB No. 1 pick for Red Sox/Dodgers

The No. 1 reason why I love baseball: I have been playing ever since I learned how to walk. I practice year around indoor/outdoors.

What you like most about the team: We have a lot players with a lot skills.

EVAN STARR

Evan Starr

Evan Starr

Age: 12

Family: Heather and Seth (parents), Tori (sister), Stormy (cat), Bob (fish)

Position: Wherever I’m needed

Favorite snack: Chips and Salsa

Favorite book: Hatchet by Gary Paulsen because it is about wilderness survival

Favorite subject: Engineering, because I like to build things.

Favorite video game: DayZ

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak

In 10 years I’ll be … Graduating from college for Engineering

No. 1 reason I love baseball: Hitting and practicing with my dad.

What do you like most about team: I’ve grown up playing baseball with a lot of my teammates. Everyone cheers each other on and makes you feel better if things don’t turn out the way you hoped.

MAX WILSON

Max Wilson

Max Wilson

Age: 12

Family: Michael and Santina (parents), Ella (sister), Roxy and Chase (dogs)

Position: CF

Favorite snack: Grapes

Favorite book: New Kid. I like this book because I could relate to it because I was the new kid at Wood Hill and had to make all new friends and start over since all of my friends went to West Middle.

Favorite subject: Physical education. I love playing any kind of sport and being active. Gym class is always fun.

Favorite video game: Fortnite

Favorite home-cooked meal: BBQ wings

In 10 years … I’ll be playing professional baseball or football.

No. 1 reason I like baseball: Because it’s a great team sport that’s fun and you make long lasting friendships. I have friends on my team now that I met when we started playing T-ball.

What do you like most about your team: Everyone on the team will always have your back, no matter what.

