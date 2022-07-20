GIDEON BARNES
Age: 12
Family: Angela (Mom), John (Dad), Mirabelle (Sister), Broderick (Brother)
Position: 1B/C/OF
Favorite snack: Starbucks birthday cake pop
Favorite book: Roberto and Me, because I liked learning about Roberto Clemente
Favorite subject: Math, because I love solving problems.
Favorite video game: MLB Show 2021
Favorite home-cooked meal: Filet cooked medium rare, with a side baked potato
In 10 years I’ll ... Be an FBI agent
No. 1 reason you love baseball: l like that it’s America’s sport.
What do you like most about your team: These are boys with great heart and we have each other’s back.
NATE CALDERWOOD
Age: 12
Family: Brad and Christina (parents); Paige and Maeve (sisters), Nola (dog).
Position: OF
Favorite snack: Chocolate chip z-bars
Favorite book: Slacker, because the kid gets in trouble.
Favorite subject: Physical education, because I love winning the different sports
Favorite video game: The Show ‘21
Favorite home-cooked meal: Shepherd’s pie
In 10 years I’ll ... Be a professional fisherman
No. 1 reason you love baseball: Hitting
What do you like most about your team: I like most that this is a competitive team.
MARCO DEL GRECO
Age: 12
Family: Greg (Dad), Sabrina (Mom), Niko (older brother), Theo (twin brother)
Position: LF/CF/2B/P
Favorite snack: Fudge stripes cookies
Favorite book: Diary of a Wimpy Kid, because its the best book
Favorite subject: Math because its fun
Favorite video game: NBA2k or MLB the Show
Favorite home-cooked meal: Eggs and pancakes
In 10 years I’ll ... Be a pro athlete
No. 1 reason you love baseball: Because its a very challenging sport and it’s all in the mindset
What do you like most about your team: We all get along great together and we are all very handsome.
THEO DEL GRECO
Age:12
Family: Greg (Dad), Sabrina (Mom), Niko (older brother), Marco (twin brother)
Position: P/C/1B
Favorite snack: Goldfish
Favorite book: Heat by Mike Lupica, because its a baseball book about pitchers life story
Favorite subject: Math because I’m good with numbers and like solving equations
Favorite video game: NBA2K
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak and mashed potatoes
In 10 years I’ll ... be playing in the MLB, NBA, or NFL.
No. 1 reason you love baseball: There are a lot opportunities to make plays and have fun.
What do you like most about your team: The attitude and energy.
AIDEN DELUCA
Age: 12
Family: Mario (Dad), Tricia (Mom), Anthony (older brother), Mikayla & Ava (older twin Sisters) and Brady (dog)
Position: 2B/CF
Favorite snack: Fruit Rollups
Favorite book: Big Nate Series because it’s a comic book.
Favorite subject: Physical education, because I’m athletic
Favorite video game: MLB The Show
Favorite home-cooked meal: Mom’s pasta and meatballs
In 10 years I’ll ... Be playing college hockey or baseball
No. 1 reason you love baseball: Because it’s fun
What do you like most about your team: My friends and coaches.
DANIEL DUNN
Age: 12
Family: Michael & Josephine (parents), Anne Dunn (sister)
Position: 1B/RF
Favorite snack: Chocolate hummus & pretzels
Favorite book: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince because it keeps you on the edge of your seat.
Favorite subject: Social Studies because we get to learn about the people of our past, and how things are the same and different from the present time.
Favorite video game: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Favorite home-cooked meal: Tacos
In 10 years I’ll ... be working towards becoming an architect.
No. 1 reason you love baseball: I love hitting and cheering on my teammates.
What do you like most about your team: We work so well with each other and we’re an amazing hitting, fielding and pitching team.
OWEN GOLDSTEIN
Age: 12
Family: Susan (Mom), Andrew (Dad), Olivia (Sister) and Ben (Brother)
Position: OF/3B/ P
Favorite snack: Goldfish
Favorite book: Holes; It has a lot of action and suspense
Favorite subject: History; I am interested in the past and what was going on
Favorite video game: MLB The Show 22
Favorite home-cooked meal: Mexican Night
In 10 years I’ll ... Finishing up college. Starting my real life
No. 1 reason you love baseball: Hanging out with my teammates
What do you like most about your team: Fun to be around.
BEN MITITKA
Age: 12
Family: (Dad) Mark, (Mom) Kim, (brother) Luke, (dog) Millie
Position: 2B
Favorite snack: Salt and vinegar chips
Favorite book: Diary Of A Wimpy Kid series because it’s funny and sometimes relatable
Favorite subject school: Physical education, because you get to play sports, be competitive and you don’t have to be stressed about school work.
Favorite video game: MLB The Show 22
Favorite home-cooked meal: My dad’s homemade mac and cheese
In 10 years I’ll .... be in the MLB
No. 1 reason you love baseball: I have a great time playing
What do you like most about your team: We always have each other’s back, we have fun together and we work good together.
WILLIAM MURPHY
Age: 11
Family: Ryan and Sarah (parents), Dalton (brother), Maximus (brother), Sophie (dog) and Harry and Winston (cats).
Position: OF
Favorite snack: Cheetos
Favorite book: The Mystery of the Benedict Society because I liked the characters.
Favorite subject: Math, because I like to solve problems.
Favorite video game: Fall Guys
Favorite home-cooked meal: My mom’s meatloaf.
In 10 years I’ll ... be studying at Harvard.
No. 1 reason you love baseball: I love hitting the ball.
What do you like most about your team: I like my teammates.
GRIFFIN MURRAY
Age: 12
Family: Todd and Chrissy (parents), Avery (sister), Boden (brother)
Position: P/SS
Favorite snack: Cheezits
Favorite book: Fenway Foul Up because it was a mystery about baseball
Favorite subject: ELA, because I’m best at that and I love to write
Favorite video game: Fall Guys
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken lime tacos
In 10 years I’ll ... Hopefully playing baseball for a major league team
No. 1 reason you love baseball: Because of my team. and I love to hit and field
What do you like most about your team: How loud we are in the dugout. When we make an error they always say “get the next one.” We never get down on each other.
JEDWARD SANCHEZ
Age: 11
Family: Yissy (Mom), Juan (Dad), sisters Alleyah & Kendra, London (pet guinea pig)
Postitions: 3B/SS
Favorite snack: Kind bars
Favorite book: Diary of Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul. I like comics.
Favorite subject: Physical education. I love to play sports.
Favorite video game: MLB The Show ‘22
Favorite home-cooked meal: Rice, beans, chicken and plantains
In 10 years … I’ll be the MLB No. 1 pick for Red Sox/Dodgers
The No. 1 reason why I love baseball: I have been playing ever since I learned how to walk. I practice year around indoor/outdoors.
What you like most about the team: We have a lot players with a lot skills.
EVAN STARR
Age: 12
Family: Heather and Seth (parents), Tori (sister), Stormy (cat), Bob (fish)
Position: Wherever I’m needed
Favorite snack: Chips and Salsa
Favorite book: Hatchet by Gary Paulsen because it is about wilderness survival
Favorite subject: Engineering, because I like to build things.
Favorite video game: DayZ
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak
In 10 years I’ll be … Graduating from college for Engineering
No. 1 reason I love baseball: Hitting and practicing with my dad.
What do you like most about team: I’ve grown up playing baseball with a lot of my teammates. Everyone cheers each other on and makes you feel better if things don’t turn out the way you hoped.
MAX WILSON
Age: 12
Family: Michael and Santina (parents), Ella (sister), Roxy and Chase (dogs)
Position: CF
Favorite snack: Grapes
Favorite book: New Kid. I like this book because I could relate to it because I was the new kid at Wood Hill and had to make all new friends and start over since all of my friends went to West Middle.
Favorite subject: Physical education. I love playing any kind of sport and being active. Gym class is always fun.
Favorite video game: Fortnite
Favorite home-cooked meal: BBQ wings
In 10 years … I’ll be playing professional baseball or football.
No. 1 reason I like baseball: Because it’s a great team sport that’s fun and you make long lasting friendships. I have friends on my team now that I met when we started playing T-ball.
What do you like most about your team: Everyone on the team will always have your back, no matter what.
