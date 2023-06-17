Olivia Boucher
AGE: 17
YEAR: 2024
HOMETOWN: Methuen
POSITION: Second base
FAVORITE CLASS: History because I find it interesting learning about the past
FAVORITE SNACK: Cape Cod Potato Chips
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: TGI Fridays in Methuen
BEST MOMENT THIS SPRING: Playing Methuen under the lights.
I BELIEVE IN THIS TEAM BECAUSE ... We are a very talented and hardworking team who gives it our all every time we step out on the field. We are a very close team with a strong bond which helps our chemistry on the field. We have confidence in each other and play not only for ourselves but for everyone else on the team.
COACH’S COMMENT: “Sometimes overlooked because she isn’t the biggest or flashiest player, but has a great, quiet, competitiveness about her that we love. She just digs in and goes to work and never complains about anything. Hard to put into words, but the entire coaching staff understands the value of Liv and loves having her out there. Great honors student.”
Isabella Boyer
AGE: 16
YEAR: 2025
HOMETOWN: Newbury
POSITION: Centerfield
FAVORITE CLASS: Math because I like problem solving and working to get the answer
FAVORITE SNACK: Nutella and pretzels
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Joseph’s Trattoria in Haverhill
BEST MOMENT THIS SPRING: Getting the win over Peabody in the semifinals
I BELIEVE IN THIS TEAM BECAUSE ... We have worked so hard. We have given our all; blood, sweat, and tears. We are all so very dedicated and hard working. I know we can do anything we put our minds to.
COACH’S COMMENT: “Unassuming player. Keeps her head down, goes about her business. Works hard, plays hard. A student of the game. Always learning and wanting to work to be better. Has come up clutch for us several times this year, which never surprises us because we know what she is capable of. Great, coachable kid. Great honors student.
Jillian Clements
AGE: 16
YEAR: 2025
HOMETOWN: Methuen
POSITION: Second Base
FAVORITE CLASS: My favorite subject is history because I love learning about different cultures and events that have happened in the past that got us to where we are today.
FAVORITE SNACK: Pretzels.
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Chili’s in Andover
BEST MOMENT THIS SPRING: Bonding with the team and getting the opportunity to play in so many exciting games with my favorite people!
I BELIEVE IN THIS TEAM BECAUSE ... We have been working so hard at practices and we have all the potential and support we need to thrive!
COACH’S COMMENT: “A JV call up at the start of the season. Primarily used as a pinch runner right now. We love what she has brought to the team: great energy, great work ethic, team first mentality. She is a very smart baserunner and I have a lot of trust in her when she is out there. Great honors student.”
Katie Fox
AGE: 17
YEAR: 2024
HOMETOWN: Dracut
POSITION: Shortstop
FAVORITE CLASS: Math, there is only one right answer and with critical thinking you can very simply find that answer.
FAVORITE SNACK: Goldfish
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Capellini’s Italian Restaurant in Tewksbury.
BEST MOMENT THIS SPRING: Being able to play at UMass Lowell for the semifinals.
I BELIEVE IN THIS TEAM BECAUSE ... We have the grit it takes to win. We know the challenges and we are willing to fight through them. We believe in each other and have each others backs.
COACH’S COMMENT: “Transitioned from catcher to shortstop this year. Versatile player. Dedicated to the program and willing to do whatever the team needs. Committed and hardworking. Great honors student.”
Elisabeth Kearney
AGE: 15
YEAR: 2026
HOMETOWN: Londonderry, N.H.
POSITION: Pitcher
FAVORITE CLASS: I enjoy English class because it helps expand my knowledge in literature.
FAVORITE SNACK: Watermelon
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Giovannis Roast Beef and Pizza, Londonderry, N.H.
BEST MOMENT THIS SPRING: When the team made it into the state championship game.
I BELIEVE IN THIS TEAM BECAUSE ... We have grit and great chemistry. Our work ethic is like no other. We believe in each other to get the job done. Our mentality will always be “we can.”
COACH’S COMMENT: “Only freshman on our roster. Incredibly likable and extraordinarily talented for her age. She is fun to watch and fun to coach. Her intensity and focus in pressure situations have caused me to start calling her “Icy E”. She is going to have quite the career and I am excited to watch her develop as a player as she gets older.”
Julia Malowitz
AGE: 17
YEAR: 2024
HOMETOWN: Methuen
POSITION: Pitcher, infield
FAVORITE CLASS: AP Physics, a challenging class that required patience and practice
FAVORITE SNACK: Croutons
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Texas Road House in Methuen
BEST MOMENT THIS SPRING: Playing at Methuen on May 12, under the lights and having one of my best pitching games.
I BELIEVE IN THIS TEAM BECAUSE ... We have so much respect for each other and our coach, and we all have the same end goal that we have been working towards all year
COACH’S COMMENT: “One of the most competitive and gritty kids I have coached. Very important piece of our team. Wants the ball. Wants to face the best hitters. Loves the challenge of it all. Loves being around the team. Has really come into her own this year and deserves all the success she has achieved. Completely unselfish. The exact type of kid that every coach would love to have. Great honors student.”
Caitlin Milner
AGE: 16
YEAR: 2025
HOMETOWN: Newton, N.H.
POSITION: Third base
FAVORITE CLASS: History because I love understanding how the past effects how we function as a society today… and because coach teaches it!
FAVORITE SNACK: Chocolate covered pretzels
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Sylvan Street Grille in Peabody
BEST MOMENT THIS SPRING: Beating Methuen at their home field.
I BELIEVE IN THIS TEAM BECAUSE … We are a super close-knit team and we put in the work from day one.
COACH’S COMMENT: “Calming, steady presence in the infield. Great softball IQ. Smart player. Consistent, solid player offensively and defensively for two years now. Holds the record at Central for regular season BA at .603. Former record holder was powerhouse Melissa Lucas at .600. Great honors student.”
Olivia Moeckel
AGE: 16
YEAR: 2025
HOMETOWN: Windham, N.H.
POSITION: Catcher and outfield
FAVORITE CLASS: Math because I like following specific equations in order to get the answer
FAVORITE SNACK: Chocolate covered pretzels
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Wasabi in Salem, N.H.
BEST MOMENT THIS SPRING: Securing the win against Methuen in Elite 8
I BELIEVE IN THIS TEAM BECAUSE … We are always ready to compete. No matter the circumstance we back each other up and work to make each other better.
COACH’S COMMENT: “Ferocious player. Tough and extremely hard-working. Has a violent swing and attacks pitches. Always challenging herself to be better. Driven to succeed for herself and the team. Really enjoy coaching her. You can tell she just loves softball and wants to compete. Great honors student.”
Amelia Ovalles
AGE: 15
YEAR: 2025
HOMETOWN: Lawrence
POSITION: Outfield
FAVORITE CLASS: Spanish, because I get to learn about a different culture and have the ability to speak a second language.
FAVORITE SNACK: Strawberries with Nutella
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: La fina, Andover
BEST MOMENT THIS SPRING: Learning and growing from our loss against Billerica.
I BELIEVE IN THIS TEAM BECAUSE ... We have so much grit and talent! Not only do we put in the work during practice, but we also execute during games.
COACH’S COMMENT: “Has a positive attitude. Always smiling. Is constantly picking up her teammates and encouraging them. Her small size is deceiving. She has one of the most powerful swings on the team. Leads the team in home runs.”
Ava Perrotta
AGE: 16
YEAR: 2025
HOMETOWN: Methuen
POSITION: Third base and first base
FAVORITE CLASS: Chemistry. I love seeing the chemical reactions and exploring the differences between elements. How they all react to each other.
FAVORITE SNACK: Watermelon
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: The Colosseum in Salem, N.H.
BEST MOMENT THIS SPRING: The best moment this spring was definitely winning the semifinals. The energy after the game was crazy, every win this season was special in its own way. But this moment will be one that everyone will remember.
I BELIEVE IN THIS TEAM BECAUSE ... We all believe in each other. In practice it’s always like, I believe in this team because everyone wants to be here and everyone wants to win. No one wants to just give up, we have a chance to make history.
COACH’S COMMENT: “Switched positions to help benefit the team. Has worked to improve and has become a very good first baseman for us. Can hit for power but can also scratch out a single when we need it. Will no doubt have a very successful junior and senior year.”
Ava Shea
AGE: 18
YEAR: 2023
HOMETOWN: Methuen
POSITION: Left Field
FAVORITE CLASS: Art class, because it allows me to let my creativity to flow
FAVORITE SNACK: Cheezits
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Texas Road House in Methuen
BEST MOMENT THIS SPRING: Beating my hometown and rivals Methuen at their field, with a packed crowd.
I BELIEVE IN THIS TEAM BECAUSE: We work hard, stay humble, and play like not just a team but a family.
COACH’S COMMENT: Has done an incredible job captaining this crew. She’s in a tough position being the only senior and only captain but has handled it perfectly. She has a ‘We over me’ approach and understands that to be a great team you must have great teammates — and she leads by example in this area. Her effort and her attitude represent Central softball very well.
Zaynah Wotkowicz
AGE: 17
YEAR: 2024
HOMETOWN: Hampton Falls, N.H.
POSITION: Catcher/right field
FAVORITE CLASS: Biology, I want to major in the subject in college and I enjoy memorizing concepts
FAVORITE SNACK: FLIPZ Chocolate Pretzels
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Old Salt, Hampton, N.H.
BEST MOMENT THIS SPRING: Our win under the lights versus Methuen
I BELIEVE IN THIS TEAM BECAUSE ... We always rise to the occasion and give it our all, and we never stop competing.
COACH’S COMMENT: “Tough, sturdy, athletic catcher. Handles our pitching staff very well. Intense and intimidating behind the dish. One of the best catchers in the league.”
