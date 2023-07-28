JACK QUINN

Age: 12

Family: Parents Steve and Kelly

Position: Center Field

Favorite snack: Chocolate Rice Cakes

Favorite book: Percy Jackson & The Lightning Thief

Favorite subject: Physical Education

Favorite video game: MLB The Show 23

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken Piccata

In 10 years I’ll ... Be finishing college and looking for a job, hopefully in baseball

No. 1 reason you love baseball: Stealing and diving to catch baseballs

What do you like most about your team: The chemistry because we’ve been playing together since we were young.

MATTHEW BARRY

Age: 12

Family: Sister, Mom and Dad

Position: First Base/Third Base/Pitcher

Favorite snack: Gold Fish with Lemonade Capri Sun

Favorite book: Satchel and Me, by Dan Gutman

Favorite subject: Physical Education and Math

Favorite video game: Madden

Favorite home-cooked meal: Nonni’s meatballs

In 10 years I’ll ... Be in college.

No. 1 reason you love baseball: It’s fun and challenging.

What do you like most about your team: We are all competitive and want to win.

MASON WILES

Age: 12

Family: Dad, Eric, mom, Kim, sisters Avery and Gianna

Position: Left Field

Favorite snack: Goldfish

Favorite book: Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Favorite subject: Physical Education

Favorite video game: MLB The Show

Favorite home-cooked meal: Pasta

In 10 years I’ll ... Be going to the MLB

No. 1 reason you love baseball: You need everyone to do their part to win.

What do you like most about your team: The bond we have.

GAVIN GRIFFIN

Age: 11

Family: Mom, Dad, brothers Owen, Ian, and Landon

Position: Catcher

Favorite snack: Sour Patch Kids

Favorite book: Percy Jackson

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite video game: Fortnite

Favorite home-cooked meal: Cheeseburgers

In 10 years I’ll ... Be playing for the MLB

No. 1 reason you love baseball: I love playing with my friends and hitting bombs.

NOLAN BAILLARGEON

Age: 12

Family: Derek, Danielle and Addyson Baillargeon

Position: Outfield

Favorite snack: Goldfish

Favorite book: Kobe Bryant — Mamba Mentality

Favorite subject: Physical Education and Social Studies

Favorite video game: MLB The Show/23

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak

In 10 years I’ll ... Have graduated from college and hope to make my dream of being an MLB player or NBA player a reality.

No. 1 reason you love baseball: I love baseball because I feel relaxed and happy when I play.

What do you like most about your team: I like my teammates and coaches and that we motivate each other and push one another to win.

ROWAN BRIGGS

Age: 12

Family: Mom Lisa, dad Jim and brother William, 10

Position: Shortstop/Pitcher

Favorite snack: Goldfish

Favorite book: I don’t read books … Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Favorite subject: Physical Education

Favorite video game: NBA 2K

Favorite home-cooked meal: Meatballs

In 10 years I’ll ... Be a professional athlete.

No. 1 reason you love baseball: The speed of the game.

What do you like most about your team: The other kids and the friendships.

CADEN SCANLON

Age: 12

Family: Mom Erin, Dad Josh, siblings Brielle and Devin.

Position: Pitcher, Infield, Outfield

Favorite snack: Goldfish

Favorite book: Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite video game: MLB The Show

Favorite home-cooked meal: Meatballs

In 10 years I’ll ... Be in college, hopefully playing baseball.

No. 1 reason you love baseball: Everyone on the team contributes.

What do you like most about your team: We never give up.

NATE MAKIEJ

Age: 12 (On Friday!)

Family: Parents Glenna and Russ, step-dad Tim, siblings Chris, Coree and Rachel

Position: Catcher/Right Field

Favorite snack: Popcorn

Favorite book: 42 is not just a Number by Doreen Rappaport

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite video game: MLB the Show

Favorite home-cooked meal: Pasta

In 10 years I’ll … Hopefully be in college.

No. 1 reason you love baseball: I’ve been playing all of my life.

What do you like most about your team: We play great as a team and we pick each other up.

ACEN TORRENS WHITE

Age: 12

Family: Mom Samantha, step-dad John, dad Chris and sisters Aerial, Anabelle, Gianna, Alyson, Olivia, Arya

Position: Outfield

Favorite snack: Popcorn

Favorite book: Project 1065

Favorite subject: Social studies

Favorite video game: Madden

Favorite home-cooked meal: Cheeseburgers

In 10 years I’ll … Be playing college baseball/football

No. 1 reason you love baseball: Everyone has to work together or the team fails.

What do you like most about your team: We have been together for years.

TRAVIS SCHAUFENBIL

Age: 12

Family: Francis, Keri, and Nathan

Position: Second base/Right field

Favorite snack: Nacho Lunchables

Favorite book: The Lucky Baseball Bat

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite video game: MLB The Show

Favorite home-cooked meal: Shepherd’s Pie

In 10 years I’ll ... Be playing baseball.

No. 1 reason you love baseball: Being with my team (family).

What do you like most about your team: We are like brothers.

NICO CARDINALE

Age: 11

Family: Mom, Dad, Brother Lorenzo and dog

Position: Third Base/Pitcher

Favorite snack: Chips

Favorite book: Non-Fiction

Favorite subject: History

Favorite video game: The Show

Favorite home-cooked meal: Crispy Chicken Sandwich

In 10 years I’ll ... Be signing autographs

No. 1 reason you love baseball: I’ve played my whole life.

What do you like most about your team: Favorite sport, played my whole life.

BRANDAN PELLETIER

Age: 12

Family: Mom, Dad, brother Nathan, sisters Kyleigh and Tiffany

Position: Second base/Shortstop

Favorite Snack: Little Bites

Favorite Book: Dog Man

Favorite Subject: Social Studies

Favorite Video Game: Fortnite

Favorite Home-cooked Meal: Steak, medium rare

In 10 years, I’ll … Be making money

No. 1 reason you love baseball: To make my dad proud.

What do you like most about your team: Our brotherhood.

BRAYDEN CASTILLO

Age: 12

Family: Mom Stacey Castillo, step-dad Zachary Lamson, sisters Kaylie Castillo and Aubrey Lamson, father Wilson Castillo

Position: Pitcher/First Base

Favorite snack: BBQ Pringles

Favorite book: The Mamba Mentality

Favorite subject: Social Studies

Favorite video game: The Show 23

Favorite home-cooked meal: Pizza

In 10 years I’ll ... Be playing baseball and football

No. 1 reason you love baseball: My teams, the many different people I get to meet, and my fastball.

What do you like most about your team: We have grown up together and played together since we were 8-years-old.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you