Meet the 2023 Salem Little League All-Stars:
JACK QUINN
Age: 12
Family: Parents Steve and Kelly
Position: Center Field
Favorite snack: Chocolate Rice Cakes
Favorite book: Percy Jackson & The Lightning Thief
Favorite subject: Physical Education
Favorite video game: MLB The Show 23
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken Piccata
In 10 years I’ll ... Be finishing college and looking for a job, hopefully in baseball
No. 1 reason you love baseball: Stealing and diving to catch baseballs
What do you like most about your team: The chemistry because we’ve been playing together since we were young.
MATTHEW BARRY
Age: 12
Family: Sister, Mom and Dad
Position: First Base/Third Base/Pitcher
Favorite snack: Gold Fish with Lemonade Capri Sun
Favorite book: Satchel and Me, by Dan Gutman
Favorite subject: Physical Education and Math
Favorite video game: Madden
Favorite home-cooked meal: Nonni’s meatballs
In 10 years I’ll ... Be in college.
No. 1 reason you love baseball: It’s fun and challenging.
What do you like most about your team: We are all competitive and want to win.
MASON WILES
Age: 12
Family: Dad, Eric, mom, Kim, sisters Avery and Gianna
Position: Left Field
Favorite snack: Goldfish
Favorite book: Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Favorite subject: Physical Education
Favorite video game: MLB The Show
Favorite home-cooked meal: Pasta
In 10 years I’ll ... Be going to the MLB
No. 1 reason you love baseball: You need everyone to do their part to win.
What do you like most about your team: The bond we have.
GAVIN GRIFFIN
Age: 11
Family: Mom, Dad, brothers Owen, Ian, and Landon
Position: Catcher
Favorite snack: Sour Patch Kids
Favorite book: Percy Jackson
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite video game: Fortnite
Favorite home-cooked meal: Cheeseburgers
In 10 years I’ll ... Be playing for the MLB
No. 1 reason you love baseball: I love playing with my friends and hitting bombs.
ROWAN BRIGGS
Age: 12
Family: Mom Lisa, dad Jim and brother William, 10
Position: Shortstop/Pitcher
Favorite snack: Goldfish
Favorite book: I don’t read books … Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Favorite subject: Physical Education
Favorite video game: NBA 2K
Favorite home-cooked meal: Meatballs
In 10 years I’ll ... Be a professional athlete.
No. 1 reason you love baseball: The speed of the game.
What do you like most about your team: The other kids and the friendships.
Age: 12
Family: Parents Glenna and Russ, step-dad Tim, siblings Chris, Coree and Rachel
Position: Catcher/Right Field
Favorite snack: Popcorn
Favorite book: 42 is not just a Number by Doreen Rappaport
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite video game: MLB the Show
Favorite home-cooked meal: Pasta
In 10 years I’ll … Hopefully be in college.
No. 1 reason you love baseball: I’ve been playing all of my life.
What do you like most about your team: We play great as a team and we pick each other up.
ACEN TORRENS WHITE
Age: 12
Family: Mom Samantha, step-dad John, dad Chris and sisters Aerial, Anabelle, Gianna, Alyson, Olivia, Arya
Position: Outfield
Favorite snack: Popcorn
Favorite book: Project 1065
Favorite subject: Social studies
Favorite video game: Madden
Favorite home-cooked meal: Cheeseburgers
In 10 years I’ll … Be playing college baseball/football
No. 1 reason you love baseball: Everyone has to work together or the team fails.
What do you like most about your team: We have been together for years.
NICO CARDINALE
Age: 11
Family: Mom, Dad, Brother Lorenzo and dog
Position: Third Base/Pitcher
Favorite snack: Chips
Favorite book: Non-Fiction
Favorite subject: History
Favorite video game: The Show
Favorite home-cooked meal: Crispy Chicken Sandwich
In 10 years I’ll ... Be signing autographs
No. 1 reason you love baseball: I’ve played my whole life.
What do you like most about your team: Favorite sport, played my whole life.
BRANDAN PELLETIER
Age: 12
Family: Mom, Dad, brother Nathan, sisters Kyleigh and Tiffany
Position: Second base/Shortstop
Favorite Snack: Little Bites
Favorite Book: Dog Man
Favorite Subject: Social Studies
Favorite Video Game: Fortnite
Favorite Home-cooked Meal: Steak, medium rare
In 10 years, I’ll … Be making money
No. 1 reason you love baseball: To make my dad proud.
What do you like most about your team: Our brotherhood.
BRAYDEN CASTILLO
Age: 12
Family: Mom Stacey Castillo, step-dad Zachary Lamson, sisters Kaylie Castillo and Aubrey Lamson, father Wilson Castillo
Position: Pitcher/First Base
Favorite snack: BBQ Pringles
Favorite book: The Mamba Mentality
Favorite subject: Social Studies
Favorite video game: The Show 23
Favorite home-cooked meal: Pizza
In 10 years I’ll ... Be playing baseball and football
No. 1 reason you love baseball: My teams, the many different people I get to meet, and my fastball.
What do you like most about your team: We have grown up together and played together since we were 8-years-old.
TRAVIS SCHAUFENBIL
Age: 12
Family: Francis, Keri, and Nathan
Position: Second base/Right field
Favorite snack: Nacho Lunchables
Favorite book: The Lucky Baseball Bat
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite video game: MLB The Show
Favorite home-cooked meal: Shepherd’s Pie
In 10 years I’ll ... Be playing baseball.
No. 1 reason you love baseball: Being with my team (family).
What do you like most about your team: We are like brothers.
CADEN SCANLON
Age: 12
Family: Mom Erin, Dad Josh, siblings Brielle and Devin.
Position: Pitcher, Infield, Outfield
Favorite snack: Goldfish
Favorite book: Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite video game: MLB The Show
Favorite home-cooked meal: Meatballs
In 10 years I’ll ... Be in college, hopefully playing baseball.
No. 1 reason you love baseball: Everyone on the team contributes.
What do you like most about your team: We never give up
NOLAN BAILLARGEON
Age: 12
Family: Derek, Danielle and Addyson Baillargeon
Position: Outfield
Favorite snack: Goldfish
Favorite book: Kobe Bryant — Mamba Mentality
Favorite subject: Physical Education and Social Studies
Favorite video game: MLB The Show/23
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak
In 10 years I’ll ... Have graduated from college and hope to make my dream of being an MLB player or NBA player a reality.
No. 1 reason you love baseball: I love baseball because I feel relaxed and happy when I play.
What do you like most about your team: I like my teammates and coaches and that we motivate each other and push one another to win
