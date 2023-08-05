Meet the 2023 Salem Little League All-Stars:

JACK QUINN

Age: 12

Family: Parents Steve and Kelly

Position: Center Field

Favorite snack: Chocolate Rice Cakes

Favorite book: Percy Jackson & The Lightning Thief

Favorite subject: Physical Education

Favorite video game: MLB The Show 23

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken Piccata

In 10 years I’ll ... Be finishing college and looking for a job, hopefully in baseball

No. 1 reason you love baseball: Stealing and diving to catch baseballs

What do you like most about your team: The chemistry because we’ve been playing together since we were young.

MATTHEW BARRY

Age: 12

Family: Sister, Mom and Dad

Position: First Base/Third Base/Pitcher

Favorite snack: Gold Fish with Lemonade Capri Sun

Favorite book: Satchel and Me, by Dan Gutman

Favorite subject: Physical Education and Math

Favorite video game: Madden

Favorite home-cooked meal: Nonni’s meatballs

In 10 years I’ll ... Be in college.

No. 1 reason you love baseball: It’s fun and challenging.

What do you like most about your team: We are all competitive and want to win.

MASON WILES

Age: 12

Family: Dad, Eric, mom, Kim, sisters Avery and Gianna

Position: Left Field

Favorite snack: Goldfish

Favorite book: Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Favorite subject: Physical Education

Favorite video game: MLB The Show

Favorite home-cooked meal: Pasta

In 10 years I’ll ... Be going to the MLB

No. 1 reason you love baseball: You need everyone to do their part to win.

What do you like most about your team: The bond we have.

GAVIN GRIFFIN

Age: 11

Family: Mom, Dad, brothers Owen, Ian, and Landon

Position: Catcher

Favorite snack: Sour Patch Kids

Favorite book: Percy Jackson

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite video game: Fortnite

Favorite home-cooked meal: Cheeseburgers

In 10 years I’ll ... Be playing for the MLB

No. 1 reason you love baseball: I love playing with my friends and hitting bombs.

ROWAN BRIGGS

Age: 12

Family: Mom Lisa, dad Jim and brother William, 10

Position: Shortstop/Pitcher

Favorite snack: Goldfish

Favorite book: I don’t read books … Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Favorite subject: Physical Education

Favorite video game: NBA 2K

Favorite home-cooked meal: Meatballs

In 10 years I’ll ... Be a professional athlete.

No. 1 reason you love baseball: The speed of the game.

What do you like most about your team: The other kids and the friendships.

  • NATE MAKIEJ

    • Age: 12

    Family: Parents Glenna and Russ, step-dad Tim, siblings Chris, Coree and Rachel

    Position: Catcher/Right Field

    Favorite snack: Popcorn

    Favorite book: 42 is not just a Number by Doreen Rappaport

    Favorite subject: Science

    Favorite video game: MLB the Show

    Favorite home-cooked meal: Pasta

    In 10 years I’ll … Hopefully be in college.

    No. 1 reason you love baseball: I’ve been playing all of my life.

    What do you like most about your team: We play great as a team and we pick each other up.

    Acen Torrens White

    Acen Torrens White

    ACEN TORRENS WHITE

    Age: 12

    Family: Mom Samantha, step-dad John, dad Chris and sisters Aerial, Anabelle, Gianna, Alyson, Olivia, Arya

    Position: Outfield

    Favorite snack: Popcorn

    Favorite book: Project 1065

    Favorite subject: Social studies

    Favorite video game: Madden

    Favorite home-cooked meal: Cheeseburgers

    In 10 years I’ll … Be playing college baseball/football

    No. 1 reason you love baseball: Everyone has to work together or the team fails.

    What do you like most about your team: We have been together for years.

    NICO CARDINALE

    Age: 11

    Family: Mom, Dad, Brother Lorenzo and dog

    Position: Third Base/Pitcher

    Favorite snack: Chips

    Favorite book: Non-Fiction

    Favorite subject: History

    Favorite video game: The Show

    Favorite home-cooked meal: Crispy Chicken Sandwich

    In 10 years I’ll ... Be signing autographs

    No. 1 reason you love baseball: I’ve played my whole life.

    What do you like most about your team: Favorite sport, played my whole life.

    BRANDAN PELLETIER

    Age: 12

    Family: Mom, Dad, brother Nathan, sisters Kyleigh and Tiffany

    Position: Second base/Shortstop

    Favorite Snack: Little Bites

    Favorite Book: Dog Man

    Favorite Subject: Social Studies

    Favorite Video Game: Fortnite

    Favorite Home-cooked Meal: Steak, medium rare

    In 10 years, I’ll … Be making money

    No. 1 reason you love baseball: To make my dad proud.

    What do you like most about your team: Our brotherhood.

    BRAYDEN CASTILLO

    Age: 12

    Family: Mom Stacey Castillo, step-dad Zachary Lamson, sisters Kaylie Castillo and Aubrey Lamson, father Wilson Castillo

    Position: Pitcher/First Base

    Favorite snack: BBQ Pringles

    Favorite book: The Mamba Mentality

    Favorite subject: Social Studies

    Favorite video game: The Show 23

    Favorite home-cooked meal: Pizza

    In 10 years I’ll ... Be playing baseball and football

    No. 1 reason you love baseball: My teams, the many different people I get to meet, and my fastball.

    What do you like most about your team: We have grown up together and played together since we were 8-years-old.

    TRAVIS SCHAUFENBIL

    Age: 12

    Family: Francis, Keri, and Nathan

    Position: Second base/Right field

    Favorite snack: Nacho Lunchables

    Favorite book: The Lucky Baseball Bat

    Favorite subject: Math

    Favorite video game: MLB The Show

    Favorite home-cooked meal: Shepherd’s Pie

    In 10 years I’ll ... Be playing baseball.

    No. 1 reason you love baseball: Being with my team (family).

    What do you like most about your team: We are like brothers.

    CADEN SCANLON

    Age: 12

    Family: Mom Erin, Dad Josh, siblings Brielle and Devin.

    Position: Pitcher, Infield, Outfield

    Favorite snack: Goldfish

    Favorite book: Diary of a Wimpy Kid

    Favorite subject: Math

    Favorite video game: MLB The Show

    Favorite home-cooked meal: Meatballs

    In 10 years I’ll ... Be in college, hopefully playing baseball.

    No. 1 reason you love baseball: Everyone on the team contributes.

    What do you like most about your team: We never give up

    NOLAN BAILLARGEON

    Age: 12

    Family: Derek, Danielle and Addyson Baillargeon

    Position: Outfield

    Favorite snack: Goldfish

    Favorite book: Kobe Bryant — Mamba Mentality

    Favorite subject: Physical Education and Social Studies

    Favorite video game: MLB The Show/23

    Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak

    In 10 years I’ll ... Have graduated from college and hope to make my dream of being an MLB player or NBA player a reality.

    No. 1 reason you love baseball: I love baseball because I feel relaxed and happy when I play.

    What do you like most about your team: I like my teammates and coaches and that we motivate each other and push one another to win

