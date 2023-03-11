Northern Essex Community College coach Darren Stratton gives the Readers Digest version of all his players:
#1 Ryan Pacy
2022 finalist for New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year. Salem (N.H.) High graduate. Led Eagle Tribune coverage area boys basketball players in scoring as a senior in 2021-22. Prolific scorer, came off the bench to score 17 points in District Championship game. Plans to return to NECC for 2023-24 season and then transfer to a four-year college.
#2 Greg Duran
Lawrence High graduate, high character kid was used as a defensive specialist. Looking to transfer to a four-year school after graduating from NECC with 3.3 GPA.
#3 Peter Lopata
Pentucket Regional graduate, high character kid that brings calming presence to court playing consistent minutes off the bench. Led Region 21 in assist-to-turnover ratio. Cape Ann League All-Star as a senior. Won state championship in the mile at Pentucket.
#4 Luke O’Donnell
Hamilton-Wenham graduate. Coaches Award winner as a senior at Hamilton-Wenham, helped lead team to CAL Championship. One of the teams top three-point scorers. Has a 3.8 GPA.
#5 Jeremiah Melendez
Lawrence High graduate, Region 21 Third-Team All-Region selection, entered into the starting rotation in January. Incredible finisher attacking the basket. Plans to return to NECC for 2023-24 season before continuing his career at a four-year college.
#10 Angel Herrera
Lawrence High graduate, one of the teams better three-point shooters and defenders coming off the bench. Planning to return to NECC for 2023-24 season before transferring to a four-year college to continue his career.
#11 Phillip Cunningham
Haverhill High graduate, team captain, a coaches dream high-character kid. Has played all five positions on the court this season. Top five in all team offensive categories. Will graduate this summer and has several Division 3 offers to continue his career after NECC with an impressive 3.35 GPA.
#12 Jonathan Lingisi
Transfer from Division 1 ASA College. One of five siblings. Native of the Congo, Africa, currently living in Ontario, Canada. Transferred to NECC with a 3.9 GPA. Is a scholarship-level player looking to continue his career at a four year school after NECC.
#12 Cristian Kinsley (Injured)
Found him watching other kids practicing at Lawrence High. He was an assistant coach. Offered him spot. A true team leader on and off court. Been a great success in classroom. Will graduate this summer and currently has a 3.25 GPA. Ranked 3rd in nation in 3-point shooting percentage 47.5% prior to season-ending injury in December.
#13 Ashton Ventola
Timberlane graduate, brings high energy and strong three-point shooting. Works in the NECC Athletic Department as a fitness center monitor. 2.9 GPA. Will graduate this summer, looking to continue his career at a Division 3 school.
#14 Darlin Santiago
Salem (Ma.) High graduate. Shot 44.1% from behind the three-point line and ranked 5th in Region 21 3-point shooting. As a senior was Northeast Conference All-Star and led conference in 3 point shooting. Plans to return to NECC for the 2023-24 season before looking to continue his career at a four year school.
#15 Tre Fite
Washington, Ohio native. Is 30 year old father of three. One of the most athletic players on the Knights roster. Played a key role in the team’s success coming off the bench to provide offense.
#20 Mike Diaz
Greater Lawrence Tech graduate. Three-year varsity player as a Reggie. Has a 3.0 GPA. Used as a role player coming off the bench to provide offense.
#21 AtaSavas Kurtulus
Native of Istanbul, Turkey, transfer from Allen County Community College. Floor general used as a back-up point guard. Played a major role in the school’s relief efforts for the devastating earthquakes to hit his home country. Plans to return to NECC for the 2023-24 season.
#22 Kevin Monterio
Prospect Hill Academy Charter School (Cambridge) graduate. All-Defensive First Team selection at PHA. High character kid, one of the leaders nationally in charges taken. Defensive specialist. Played a tremendous role in coming off the bench. 2.95 GPA looking to continue his career at a four year college.
#23 Mehmet Asik
Native of Ankara, Turkey transferred from NAIA Division 1 Georgetown. Two-time All Region 21 selection. Can play multiple positions. Top three on the team in points, assists and rebounds. Extremely athletic with a 3.1 GPA looking for scholarship opportunities to continue his career after NECC. Contributed to the teams Turkish relief efforts after the devastating earthquakes
#24 Metin Yavuz
Native of Istanbul, Turkey, transferred from NAIA Division 1 Missouri Valley College. As a freshman started in more than half the team’s games. Has played a major role coming off the bench this year giving the team size in the paint and can also knock down the three to help stretch the floor. 3.33 GPA looking to continue his playing career after NECC. Contributed to the teams Turkish relief efforts after the devastating earthquakes his home country of Turkey.
#30 John Powers
Graduate of Salem (N.H.) High, a coachable kid, improved throughout the year to provide offense and defense coming off the bench. 3.0 GPA. Plans to return to the team in the 2023-24 season.
#31 Luis Reynoso
Lawrence High graduate, transferred from NJCAA Division 1 Daytona State College. Region 21 Player of the Year and First Team All-Region. Currently ranked second nationally with 13.3 rebounds per game and averages 19.2 points per game. Recorded 26 double-doubles during the season. Looking to continue his playing career in 2023-24 currently looking at opportunities overseas.
#32 Ezekiel Barning
Native of Brampton, Ontario. A high character kid. Provides size and depth in the interior, excellent rebounder and defensive specialist. Looking to continue his education and playing opportunities at a four year school at the conclusion of the academic year.
#33 Edwin Sam Mbaka
Native of Paris, France, transferred from NAIA Division 1 Missouri Valley College. The team’s best defensive player, draws the opponents best player every night. Can guard all five positions on the floor. Extremely athletic, high flyer brings the fans out of their seats with his thunderous dunks. Plans to return to NECC for the 2023-24 season pending a four year scholarship offer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.