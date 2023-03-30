Say what you will about the Red Sox offseason, but you can’t say the club wasn’t busy.
Boston has plenty of new faces in town, as chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom turned over nearly the entire pitching staff while overhauling the outfield and adding depth all over the roster. The result? A retooled Red Sox club that, in theory, should be deeper and more balanced than last season’s fifth-place outfit.
So who are these guys and what can fans expect? Here’s a rundown of all the notable additions.
— Mac Cerullo
Masataka Yoshida, OF: One of the top hitters in Japan over the past few years, Yoshida was Boston’s splashiest addition and possibly its most polarizing. The five-year, $90 million signing was initially panned by industry experts, but the analytics community has been much higher on the 29-year-old, who boasts a rare combination of power, bat-to-ball skills and plate discipline.
Yoshida has a career on-base percentage of .421 and has walked more than he’s struck out in each of his last four seasons. He’s also a proven winner, having helped Team Japan to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and then his old Orix Buffaloes club to 2022 Japan Series title. As of this writing FanGraphs has Yoshida projected to bat .299 with 17 home runs, 73 RBI, a .387 OBP and 3.4 wins above replacement, and if he can deliver anywhere near that level of production he’ll immediately emerge as a formidable threat in the Red Sox lineup.
Adam Duvall, OF: A key contributor to the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series championship club, Duvall is coming off an injury-plagued 2022 but is now back to full health and expected to make an impact in Boston. A power-hitting righty, Duvall hit 38 home runs with 113 RBI two seasons ago and also won a Gold Glove in right field.
Duvall is expected to shift over to center field for the Red Sox as Kiké Hernández moves to shortstop. Having only played 75 career games in center it will be interesting to see how Duvall adjusts, and one way or another his performance could play a major role in determining the club’s fortunes.
Justin Turner, INF/DH: Coming off a highly successful nine-year run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 38-year-old Turner remains highly productive and is expected to slot into J.D. Martinez’s old role as Boston’s primary designated hitter. Turner batted .278 with a .350 OBP along with 13 home runs and 81 RBI last season for the Dodgers, and he’s also widely renowned as one of the best clubhouse guys in the game.
In addition to primarily batting DH, Turner also remains an effective corner infielder and should see a fair amount of time at both first and third base on days where Rafael Devers and Triston Casas need a day off their feet.
Adalberto Mondesi, INF: An all-world athlete who can never stay on the field, Mondesi represents a high-risk, high-reward gamble by the Red Sox front office. When healthy Mondesi is a game-breaking talent who has led MLB in both stolen bases and triples during his career, but he has also only topped 100 games in a season once in seven years and is currently working his way back from a torn ACL suffered early last season.
How Mondesi ultimately fits into the picture remains to be seen, but given his injury history he’ll likely start off as a depth piece primarily playing shortstop once he completes his ACL recovery.
Corey Kluber, RHP: A two-time Cy Young Award winner, Kluber was once among the most dominant pitchers in baseball. Now approaching his 37th birthday Kluber isn’t that guy anymore, but last season he did prove he’s still capable of performing at a high level following three years lost to injury.
Kluber is coming off a strong season in which he made 31 starts and posted a 4.34 ERA over 164 innings for the Tampa Bay Rays. He also boasted the best walk rate by any starting pitcher in baseball, and despite owning one of the slowest fastballs in the game he still ranked 96th percentile in chase rate. Kluber is projected to slot in as the Red Sox No. 2 starter, effectively replacing Nathan Eovaldi.
Kenley Jansen, RHP: Of all Boston’s problems last season, the bullpen’s chronic inability to hold late leads was among the most frustrating. To address that the Red Sox have brought in baseball’s best and most reliable closer of the past decade, who they hope can finally stop those close games from slipping away.
Jansen has recorded at least 33 saves in each of the past eight 162-game seasons, and last year he led the National League with 41 for the Atlanta Braves. Jansen also has significant playoff experience and won a World Series title with the Dodgers in 2020, and even at 35 he’s shown no signs of slowing down. His strikeout rate, expected batting average, expected slugging and fastball spin all rank 93rd percentile in MLB or better, and the certainty his presence provides in the late innings will also help the club’s other relievers slot into more appropriate roles themselves.
Chris Martin, RHP: Another former Dodgers standout, Martin is coming off an outstanding season in which he struck out 74 batters over 56 innings while only walking five. It probably won’t come as a surprise that he boasted the best walk rate of any pitcher in baseball, and he’s now expected to slot in as Boston’s top setup man behind Jansen in the club’s revamped bullpen.
Joely Rodriguez, LHP: Boston’s first free agent signing of the offseason, Rodriguez projects as the club’s top lefty reliever. The 31-year-old is coming off a solid season with the New York Mets in which he set new career highs in games pitched (55) and innings pitched (50.1) while posting a 4.47 ERA.
Richard Bleier, LHP: Acquired in a trade for longtime Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes, Bleier brings a completely different look to the club’s new-look bullpen. The 35-year-old lefty hardly strikes anyone out but has enjoyed a successful career anyway by limiting walks and getting batters to chase for weak contact. Bleier is coming off a season in which he posted a 3.55 ERA over 50.2 innings and 55 games with the Miami Marlins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.