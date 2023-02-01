PLAISTOW — On a cold Tuesday night, fans from all over Southern New Hampshire packed Timberlane’s gymnasium for a matchup with rival Salem.
Each was hungry and needed a win … badly. They entered with identical 3-7 marks and each was riding a losing streak. Salem, knocked off at home by Windham on Monday night, had dropped three straight, while Timberlane was on a four-game skid.
Phillip Melo and the Blue Devils just found a way, working overtime to put finally put the gritty Owls away, 75-63.
“This feels amazing, but I shot the ball a lot. I could have been more efficient,” said Melo. “I could have also scored a few more points but it feels amazing to get a nice team win in front of this crowd.”
From the opening tip-off, something felt different about this matchup. Melo, center Brady Gaudet (10 points) and sharpshooter Brock James (19 points), led Salem in the first quarter.
For Timberlane, star Trey Baker continued to dominate his opponents this season, scoring 13 of his Owl’s squad’s 19 points in the opening quarter.
Perhaps the biggest story of the remainder of the game was holding Baker to only 7 points in the final three quarters, plus overtime.
“We knew he (Baker) could shoot, our focus at halftime was the same, to play great defense, especially on him, and force tough shots,” said Salem head coach Rob McLaughlin. “We have to give them credit, they don’t quit, and we saw that in the fourth quarter.”
At halftime, Timberlane led by 5, 38-33. Despite Baker being in foul trouble during the second quarter, the Owls had other contributors step up, like Braidon Bowman and Jake Bilicki, who finished with 15 points.
The third quarter was low-scoring quarter for both teams, as Timberlane scored only five points, allowing Salem to take a one-point lead heading into the fourth.
The fourth quarter was back-and-forth, and every time it looked like the Blue Devils’ were pulling away, the Owl’s struck back and hit great shots.
With only 13 seconds to go in the fourth, Salem led by 4, 60-56. But Timberlane’s Bilicki stepped into the spotlight and found a way.
A Bilicki three was followed one of two free throws by Salem guard Felix Gonzalez, giving Timberlane life.
Bilicki drove and evened the score at 61-61 with 2.8 seconds left to force overtime.
Timberlane had all kinds of momentum headed to OT. It just wasn’t enough. The Blue Devils locked down, holding Timberlane to just two points and Salem was clutch from the line, swishing 10 of 12, to pull away for the much-needed win.
It was a huge bounce back victory for Salem, and the Devils are more than excited to face off vs 11-1 Nashua North on Friday night.
“North is really good,” said McLaughlin. “I like coming in off of a win, we will get back to film probably later tonight, and put a plan together to shut them down.”
