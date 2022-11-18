Each and every game — and even a routine practice — requires detailed planning for Andover field hockey star Rose Memmolo.
It’s not just the demands of her position, as the backbone of a Golden Warrior defense that has surrendered just six total goals and earned 17 shutouts this fall.
Memmolo is a Type 1 diabetic, and plenty of planning is required before she even touches the field.
“I start to prepare my food intake three hours before a game,” said Memmolo, “and make sure that within those three hours I am eating as little carbs as possible. Closer to game time, I look to see where my levels are again, and if I notice it is dropping I will go to my secret weapon, honey! This has worked very well to get me to safe levels by game time.”
That strategy has proven highly effective this fall.
Memmolo, a junior, has emerged as a rock at sweeper, and a standout midfielder when called upon, for No. 2-seeded defending state champion Andover (21-1-0), which will take on top-seeded Walpole (21-1-0) in the Division 1 state championship game on Saturday (11 a.m.) at Burlington High School.
The game is a rematch of the 2021 championship, which Andover won 1-0.
“It would mean everything to us to win another title because of all the hard work we have put in throughout the year and for our seniors to go out as state champions,” said Memmolo. “We are very excited to have this opportunity again. We have worked really hard to get to where we are.”
One of the key reasons for that success has been the contributions of Memmolo. But it wasn’t long ago that it was a struggle for her to even practice.
“Rose is an amazing defender who gets too little credit,” said Golden Warriors head coach Maureen Noone. “She is also such a well-rounded person. Last year was a real struggle for her to practice, let alone play in a game! It really is so impressive how she handles (her diabetes).”
Memmolo’s diabetes journey officially began when she was diagnosed as a 10-year-old.
“Type 1 diabetes is when your pancreas no longer produces insulin which converts food into energy,” said Memmolo. “I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when I was 10-years-old. I have been faced with all sorts of challenges, one being regulating my blood sugar.
“If my blood sugar is low my brain gets foggy and I feel really weak. and if it’s high I feel the effects of my body working harder than it should be. Both of these make it hard for me to play physically and mentally.”
Those struggles continued into her sophomore field hockey season. But she has made major progress.
“I was having a much tougher time last year getting my blood sugar to stay in a safe range, which made it extremely difficult for me to get through a full practice or game without having to sit out,” she said. “This year I am working with a sports nutritionist and moved to a new insulin pump that communicates with my glucose monitor by sending instructions based on my blood sugar levels.”
With the aid of her pump, monitor, and friends helping out, Memmolo has emerged as one of the premier defenders in the Merrimack Valley Conference. She even chipped in at midfielder when 2021 Eagle-Tribune MVP Emma Reilly was injured.
“Moving to midfield when Emma was hurt was a lot of pressure knowing what shoes I had to fill,” she said. “I am thankful for my amazing coaches who trusted me. It was interesting, but I was more than happy to move back to defense.
“The main role of a sweeper is to be the last line of defense. I’m there to make it difficult for attackers to get shots off and protect my goalie.”
Memmolo will now look to help Andover complete its quest for a repeat state title.
“I need to make it difficult for Walpole’s attackers,” she said. “We want to keep it simple and play our game because it won’t be an easy one. We would love to end the season as champs.”
