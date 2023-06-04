ANDOVER – Usually the No. 8 hitter in the lineup doesn’t go 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run and 5 RBI and also toss two shut out innings of relief, throwing in the high 80s with his fastball.
But then again most teams don’t have a talent like Sean Mercuri.
This upcoming fall, Mercuri will be going to play linebacker at Division 1 Merrimack College. Until then, his sport is baseball and on a cold, rainy Sunday night, he sparkled when it mattered the most.
The senior right-handed drew a bases-loaded walk, added a RBI single, belted a three-run home run over the left field wall in the bottom of the sixth inning to break the game open, while closing out the game on the mound. His two-way performance led the No. 4 seed Central Catholic past No. 29 Attleboro, 12-4, in a Division 1 first round tournament game that took three hours, including a 15-minute rain delay.
“Sean’s been a huge, huge addition to our team. He didn’t play last season. We’re very grateful that he came out,” said Central coach John Sexton. “He’s going to Merrimack College on a football scholarship to play linebacker and he’s as good of a competitor as I have ever coached in either sport. He’s a fantastic, hard-nosed competitor. He’s a strong boy, you saw the home run and you see the velocity.”
Central Catholic had an 8-0 lead through the first three innings before allowing the Blue Bombardiers to slowly climb into the game with three runs in the top of the fourth and one in the fifth. Mercuri came out of the bullpen to start the top of the sixth and struck out the first batter, before walking the next. The umpires then stopped play due to the heavy rain. Fifteen minutes later, play resumed and Mercuri struck out the next two batters.
In the home half, after Nate Kearney led off the inning with a walk and came around and scored on a wild pitch, Mercuri stepped to the plate with runners at second and third and two outs.
“I’ve been doing well in the cages. I wasn’t trying to do anything crazy. I just took a calm swing. I was looking for a fastball. He had thrown a slider (the previous pitch) so I knew it would be a fastball on the next pitch. It felt amazing, just amazing,” he said.
Mercuri, who is 5-0 as a pitcher this season, struck out the side in the top of the seventh, throwing his heater past the Attleboro hitters, but did give up two walks.
“I was just trying to throw strikes and let my fielders do the work, but that didn’t have to happen. I’m glad that it worked out the way that it did,” he said.
Frankie Melendez got the win as he went the first four innings, giving up two earned runs, while striking out nine.
Offensively for Central besides Mercuri, Jack Savio reached base all four times including two hits, and scored three runs, Charlie Antonopoulos had a single and two walks, Nate Kearney laced a two-run single and Jeremy Delacruz had a RBI single.
The win pushes Central to the Round-of-16 where they will await Monday’s winner between No. 13 Chelmsford (14-6) and No. 20 Boston Latin (13-7). The Lions defeated Central, 3-2 back in early May.
