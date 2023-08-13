Ideally, this isn’t a goodbye, just a see you later.
On Sunday, it was announced that the Georgetown football program will be merging with Pentucket, starting this fall, to form a co-op team. The Royals have dealt with low numbers in the past, most recently last year when they had to forfeit two games due to the issue, and did not have enough athletes registered for this upcoming season to safely field a team.
Luckily, Pentucket stepped in and offered an opportunity for those athletes to continue to play — albeit in a green jersey rather than a “Royal Blue” one.
“It was a difficult decision because we understand what it means to wear your hometown jersey,” said Georgetown Athletic Director Ryan Browner. “But unfortunately, safety is our number one priority, and the numbers did not permit us to have a season. The football program plays an integral part of school culture, and our hope is that we will be able to bring our own team back in the foreseeable future.”
In 2022, Georgetown had just 28 players come out for football.
It was enough for first-year head coach Mike Hill and his staff to field a team, but a slew of injuries over the course of the season forced the program to make some difficult decisions. In its October 13th game against Whittier Tech, Georgetown, winless at the time, forfeited at halftime after injuries sustained over the first half would have put younger athletes into a dangerous situation. The Royals would then go on to forfeit their next two games against Lynn Tech and Essex Tech while trying to get healthy.
But luckily, in a display of mental toughness and grit, the Royals came back and won two games in the non-playoff slate of the MIAA schedule. Seniors on the team like Daily News All-Star Thomas Cahill, along with Jake Thompson, Fabio Encarnacion, Charlie Popielski, Rowan Upite, Ethan Weishaar and Grant Everett, got to experience a couple of victories to end their high school careers, while also playing in Georgetown’s annual Thanksgiving Day rivalry game against Manchester-Essex.
This preseason, however, the number of registered athletes was only 17 — with four of those being freshmen.
Georgetown football was once a member of the Cape Ann League before moving down to the Commonwealth Athletic Conference in 2016, and for the past two years of the new MIAA statewide playoff format have been competing in the lowest division for school enrollment, Division 8. The school already co-ops with Triton Regional High School in numerous sports, such as boys and girls swimming, boys lacrosse, and boys and girls spring track, but in this particular case it was Pentucket stepping in to offer the Royals a new home.
“We are grateful for the opportunity our students have to continue their football careers at Pentucket, and will work closely to ensure a smooth transition,” said Browner.
While the decision may be saddening to members of the community, Georgetown football will still be celebrated until its hopeful return as a standalone program. In recent years, the Royals have produced talents such as tight end Hunter Lane (Holy Cross) and wide receiver Jack Lucido (Wesleyan), who both broke school records before going on to play big-time college football.
That caliber of athlete is still in town.
It will just now, for the near future, be playing under Pentucket’s banner. The Panthers of course have a storied history of football themselves between their two legendary coaches in Tom Flaherty (1963-82) and Steve Hayden (1982-present), as well as some elite talent like current Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth in the NFL.
It’s also an exciting time to be a Pentucket football fan, and really athletic fan in general. After four years of the football program playing “home” games at nearby schools while the new high school and athletic facilities were being built, the Panthers are ready to open their new stadium this fall.
