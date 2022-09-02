NORTH ANDOVER — A year ago, Merrimack College football stunned the New England college football world with a convincing 35-21 win in Worcester against Holy Cross.
The guess is there will be no surprises this time tonight at 7 p.m.
In North Andover.
A capacity crowd is expected to rock the North Andover campus.
For the first time ever, Merrimack football will host a nationally ranked Division I opponent when No. 16 ranked Holy Cross comes to Duane Stadium for the 2022 season opener.
When Merrimack started its transition to Division I in 2018, games like the one slated against Holy Cross tonight were among the top aspirations.
“It’s a great opportunity for our program to have a nationally ranked team like Holy Cross come to our place opening week,” said head coach Dan Curran. “They have a really talented group coming back and they are the standard that everyone else is trying to get to.”
The significance of the game is not lost on the players, said Anthony Witherstone ’23, a defensive back and team captain. He said he is already getting chills thinking about taking the field for the opening kickoff.
“As a student-athlete there is really nothing more you could ask for,” he added. “I have no doubt that the atmosphere will be amazing and it will definitely be a night to remember.”
Holy Cross will come to North Andover ready for bear.
“They beat us up in everything,” said Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney last year.
But he told the Worcester Telegram & Gazette that that loss sparked what turned out being a very successful 10-3 season.
“It was [a turning point],” said the Holy Cross coach. “I think it was probably the most important game that we played last year and probably the most important outcome as far as setting us up for the rest of the season.
“Learning how to deal with the outside noise, learning how to block that out, good and bad, was probably the biggest lesson learned, also being exposed at some different positions, and understanding that football is supposed to be played the way we should play it and maybe the way we did not play it on that day.”
Merrimack will go with another transfer quarterback to start the 2022 season. UConn transfer Jack Zergiotis, a native of Montreal, Que., will take over the reins.
Last year it was Westin Elliott, who ended up being a star for the Warriors after transferring from Louisiana Tech.
Prior to the game, the Office of Student Involvement will host its fall Student Involvement Fair, where new and returning Merrimack students can meet different organizations and clubs, offices and resources available to the College. Tailgating will also take place in Lot M beginning at 4 p.m.
“The home opener is always an important date on the calendar,” said Isaiah Voegeli ’12, a former Northeast-10 Player of the Year and one of the most decorated Warriors in program history.
“It’s a night that we as alumni get to see the next wave of players create new legacies with continuing the traditions each prior class has left in their own way.”
Merrimack finished the season at 5-6, with depth a problem.
That should be improved in 2022, though Holy Cross comes in probably more talented than a year ago, with most of its starters returning.
This year’s Warriors squad features three All-Northeast Conference Preseason Team selections:
Wide receiver Jacari Carter ’25, who compiled one of the most prolific offensive seasons in program history in 2021 with 89 catches for 713 yard and eight touchdowns
Linebacker Rodney Samson ’23, Merrimack’s leading tackler last year with 82, garnering him NEC All-Conference First Team honors.
Defensive back Darion McKenzie ’23, who finished first on the team in pass break ups in 2021 with nine, to go along with 34 tackles.
