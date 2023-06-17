Merrimack College unveiled plans for renovations to Lawler Arena, which are taking place this summer and will be completed for the 2023-24 season.
The announcement was made on Friday in the lobby of the arena. One of the main components of the upgrades is the addition of the Gallant Pavilion, which will be located behind the net on the lobby side. A $2 million donation from the Gallant Family kickstarted the project.
“Whenever your school grows, you can’t help but notice it,” said Merrimack men’s hockey coach Scott Borek. “This is a capital project that will definitely change the fan experience. Everyone who walks into the building will recognize that, and I think that just grows our program’s credibility.”
Merrimack president Dr. Christopher Hopey thanked Richard Gallant, who also spoke at the event. Hopey detailed Gallant’s contributions to Merrimack College over the last decade, which began with the addition of Gallant Arena, the rink that adjoins Lawler Arena.
In addition to the Gallant Pavilion, the press box will move back to the other side of the rink (where it was initially up until the renovations in 2010). The wall at the top of the Blue Line Club will also be demolished, creating an open concourse from that arena down to the seating bowl.
“This will have an impact on every young player who walks through our building,” Borek said. “But this also has a big impact on the guys we have here now. This group worked awfully hard to turn a freight train around, and they did a great job with the support of the school. Now they see some of that hard work pay off and see the school doing something capitally, that will benefit our program, it’s exciting for our guys.”
The luxury suites, currently located behind the old press box, will also have new seating installed where the current press box is currently located. The Gallant Pavilion will also have seats around the corner of the building, creating a more defined seating bowl.
The student section will move to the opposite end of the arena with the addition of the Gallant Pavilion and associate club seats.
Merrimack will announce further information on ticketing within the new seating in the coming weeks.
The project comes on the heels of the Merrimack men’s hockey team reaching the Hockey East championship game and the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011. The Merrimack men’s basketball team, which will likely see more games played in Lawler in 2023-24, also won the NEC Championship in the arena this past spring.
“The timing is great,” Borek said. “For all of the programs that will play in the arena, the timing is great. I know with our guys, when we talked about the project, guys got excited. We’re looking forward to the finished product.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.