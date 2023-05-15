TEANECK, N.J. – The Merrimack College baseball team won the final game of their series with Fairleigh Dickinson University on Sunday afternoon 2-1.
The win improves Merrimack's record to 13-14 in Northeast Conference play, putting it alone in sixth place, which is the last NEC tournament berth. Maryland Eastern Shores lost all three games this weekend and is at 12-17.
If the two teams are tied after this weekend's final games, Merrimack would earn the post-season berth because it won two of three over MES this season.
Junior pitcher Tyghe Healy was the game's top star for the Warriors, going all nine innings, allowing five hits and one run, while striking out six and walking two.
Grad student Michael Golankiewicz was the other Merrimack star, hitting a two-run homer in the third inning. It was his third homer of the weekend.
Fairleigh Dickinson made a run in the last inning with a pair of doubles, but Healy induced a ground out to shortstop to end the game and keep Merrimack's tournament hopes alive.
The Warriors start a three-game series at home against Sacred Heart University on Thursday. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.
