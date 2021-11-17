WEST POINT N.Y. — The Merrimack College men’s basketball team lost its Wednesday matchup against Army, 74-51. Mykel Derring led the way for the Warriors with 11 points. James Berry III chipped in with nine points off the bench on three corner threes. Ziggy Reid also added eight points of his own in the loss.
Merrimack fell to 2-2 while Army improved to 3-1.
The Warriors jumped out to a quick 4-2 lead after a Jordan Minor layup to start the scoring and two free throws by Reid. The Black Knights then went on a 7-0 run to go up by five. A three by Derring cut the advantage to two. Over a minute later, Justin Connolly laid one in to tie the score.
Army then went on its second 7-0 run of the half to go up seven. With nine minutes to play in the first, the Black Knights went up 11. Jordan McKoy countered with a deep three to put Merrimack down eight. Army then went on its third seven point run to go up by 15. Malik Edmead cut in the lane and scored to put the Warriors down 15 with just under three minutes in the first half. Army took a 19-point lead into halftime.
The Black Knights scored the first six points of the second half to take a 25-point lead. Derring hit a 15-foot jumper and Mikey Watkins scored on a fast break to slice into the Army lead. After a three, the Black Knights grabbed their biggest lead of the game which was 28. Minor scored on back-to-back offensive possessions to make the advantage 24. Berry III knocked down two more threes to earn his career-high nine points.
Berry III averaged over a point a minute, after scoring nine and only playing eight.
Since going into Division 1, the Warriors and Black Knights have played twice. The series is now tied after both teams have won their home matchup.
Derring also led the team in steals with five.
The Warriors get back to action on Friday night in Lawler Arena against Lehigh. This will be the first basketball game to ever be played in the Merrimack hockey arena.
