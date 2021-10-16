HAMILTON, N.Y. -- After it trailed by two goals after 40 minutes of play, the Merrimack College men's hockey team took control in the third period with four unanswered goals to knock off previously undefeated Colgate, 5-3, Saturday night at Class of 1965 Arena.
Liam Walsh got Merrimack to within one just under five minutes into the third, then Ben Brar tied the game on the power play midway through the frame. It set the stage for Max Newton, who scored his second of the game and third of the weekend in the final six minutes for the game-winner.
Newton topped the team with three points to push his weekend total to four, which also stakes him to the team lead in the category. Brar also put an end to a great offensive series, as he totaled three points against the Raiders.
The Warriors came out with something to prove in the third period and it quickly yielded dividends. Just under five minutes in, Filip Forsmark made a tremendous play behind the Colgate net to knock a puck free, then quickly slid a pass to Walsh in front, who fired it home. And the comeback began.
Merrimack improved to 2-2 while Colgate fell to 4-1.
Zach Borgiel made 23 saves to pick up his second win of the season.
Merrimack returns to Hockey East play and Lawler Rink Friday to take on Boston University. Puck drop is set for 7 pm.
