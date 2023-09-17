ANDOVER -- Merrimack College certainly needed this one.
After falling to Holy Cross and Lehigh to start the season, the Merrimack College football team absolutely dominated the University of Virginia at Lynchburg Dragons in every facet of the game, winning 44-0 before 3,274 fans at Duane Stadium on Saturday.
The Warriors led 37-0 at halftime, before adding one more score early in the fourth quarter.
The game was halted with 11:40 to go, after Dragons sophomore offensive lineman Jaiden Williams suffered a serious injury. He eventually was carted off the field, into an ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital. Early indications appeared that he had feelings in all of his extremities, according to Merrimack head coach Dan Curran.
Before that injury, Curran watched his offense chalk up 370 yards, with running backs junior Tyvon Edmonds Jr (30 carries, 214 yards, 1 TD) and freshman Brendon Wyatt (9-112, 2 TDs) having huge nights. Curran also watched his defense come away with 8 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, an interception and a safety, while holding the Dragons to negative-4 rushing yards and 74 total yards of offense.
“(Last week, University of Virginia at Lynchburg) played Presbyterian, a big South school and they were 17-17 with them in the middle of the third quarter,” said Curran. “You see that they have a tailback and a quarterback who are both legit, and they have two very good defensive ends. They have some players. For us, we just wanted to come out and play a complete game in all three phases. I thought we did that.
"In the third quarter we went for the blocked punt which was I not happy with and then we had some drives where we had some fake holding calls against us, but it is what it is. I thought the kids did what they wanted to accomplish -- win the home opener, come out and play a bunch of guys who all contributed, and play a complete football game. For the most part, we were able to do that.”
In the first quarter, Wyatt scored on the game’s opening drive, a 43-yarder moving to his left behind linemen Nick Reimer and Joey Trainor, who both had terrific games upfront in the trenches. Sophomore quarterback Gavin McCusker followed that in the quarter converting on a 15-yard run. In a very long, drawn out second quarter, Merrimack scored 23 points behind a safety where Brandon Roberts recovered a fumble in the end zone, followed up by touchdowns by Edmonds, Wyatt and then a 21-yard TD catch by Jalen McDonald on a toss from McCusker.
In the third quarter, backup quarterback John Perry, Jr., ended the scoring with a 1-yard run. Perry is the son of former Merrimack College head coach and longtime NFL and Division 1 college assistant coach John Perry, and a member of the legendary Andover athletic family, which includes former Andover High and Brown great and NFL QB E.J. Perry IV.
“That was awesome and it’s (John’s) birthday, too. We wanted to make sure that he scored,” said Curran.
Merrimack starts league play next week and will be on the road for the next two games with stops at Wagner and then Sacred Heart. Curran said he is hoping the team can take momentum from this first win of the season with them over the course of the next two games.
“Overall, we executed,” said Curran. “You win the home opener, you win it convincingly, we played a clean game in all three phases and hopefully we can build on that going to next week. We’re on the road against Wagner who had a big win over Sacred Heart, and they’re going to have some energy. The head coach is back but the whole staff is new. They have always been super talented, so I expect it to be a tough game.”
