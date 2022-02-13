Merrimack College men’s hockey scored four unanswered goals to pick up a dominant 4-1 win over the University of Vermont on Sunday.
Vermont took a 1-0 lead early in the second period, but Merrimack’s Declan Carlisle tied the game late in the second and Merrimack was off to the races from there. Merrimack scored three times in the third period, including an empty net goal in the closing seconds to ice the victory.
Jake Durflinger scored the game-winning goal when he made it 2-1 just over three minutes into the third. Alex Jefferies stretched the lead further when he converted a power play opportunity a couple of minutes later, and Liam Walsh had the final goal with 15 seconds to play.
Steven Jandric directed the offense, tallying a pair of assists on the day, and goalie Hugo Ollas made 20 saves, including eight in the third period. The freshman has now earned eight wins in net this season.
Merrimack (15-12-1, 10-9-0 Hockey East) has now reached 15 wins in a season for the first time since 2016-17 and 10 conference wins for the first time since 2012-13. The Warriors will face Vermont (6-19-2, 4-11-2 Hockey East) again this coming Friday at 7 p.m., this time hosting the Catamounts at Lawler Rink.
