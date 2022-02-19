NORTH ANDOVER — Mikey Watkins drove down the floor with just seconds remaining and hit an up-and-under layup with three seconds remaining to give Merrimack College an 80-79 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday.
Mykel Derring scored 23 points with a season-high seven three-pointers. Watkins had 16 points and added a season-high nine assists.
Ziggy Reid scored 15 points, going 6-for-6 from the field, including 3-for-3 from deep. Jordan Minor had his NEC-leading 12th double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. The junior forward added six blocks,and has 76 on the season.
The Warriors continue their undefeated streak when shooting over 50% from the field. The streak stands at six games. Merrimack scored 21 points in the paint. The Warriors forced 13 Knight turnovers and scored 21 points off the turnovers.
Merrimack gets back to action next week at Long Island. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
Men’s hockey earns OT win
Alex Jefferies scored the game-winning overtime goal to give Merrimack College a come-from-behind 3-2 OT victory over Vermont on Saturday.
Merrimack trailed 2-0 midway through the third period. But Jefferies scored the Warriors’ first goal of the game, then Steven Jandric scored to sent the game into overtime.
Jandric and Zach Uens each had an assist on the OT winner.
Zachary Borgiel made 27 saves for the win in net.
Warrior women fall short
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The Merrimack College women’s basketball team almost pulled off an epic comeback Saturday afternoon, but eventually fell to Sacred Heart, 61-56.
The Warriors were once again led by senior guard, Kate Mager, who finished with 14 points while going 6-for-11 from the field. Fellow senior Carla Balague finished with 13 points. Diamond Christian has six points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
