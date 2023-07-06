Several Merrimack College hockey players are taking part in NHL Development Camps this week. Hugo Ollas (New York Rangers) and Matt Copponi (Edmonton Oilers) are in camp with the teams that own their NHL rights. In addition, Mike Brown (Edmonton), Christian Felton (Vancouver Canucks), Zach Bookman (New York Rangers) and Ryan Leibold (Washington Capitals) were free-agent invitees.
— Reviewing next year’s roster, Frank Djurasevic and Max Wattvil may work their way into the lineup as rookies. Merrimack is short on right-shot defensemen, and both incoming defensemen shoot from the right side (Bookman, Felton, and Kevin Sadovski are the others).
— We know a portion of Merrimack’s schedule next season, thanks to releases from other programs. I’m tracking all announced dates on our 2023-24 Merrimack Men’s Hockey Schedule page.
— Ottoville Leppanen signed a contract with Jukurit in Liiga next season (the top division in Finland). Leppanen has been receiving rave reviews in preseason workouts.
— Former Merrimack center Max Newton signed with HK Dukla Michalovce in Slovakia for next season. Joe Cannata signed with Löwen Frankfurt (DEL) in Germany.
— No word on why Merrimack has yet to announce the Jimmy Mullin hiring. My guess is that it’s still going through the process (background checks, etc.) Several coaches in the USHL, USA Hockey, and NCAA have raved about Mullin as a coach and believe it’s a grand-slam hire for the Warriors.
Andrew Oglevie, a finalist for the Merrimack job along with Mullin, was hired by Colorado College as its third assistant coach this week.
— Merrimack recruits Luke Goukler, Thomas Zocco, and Grphyon Bucci participated in USA Hockey’s Select 17 camp. Goukler had five points (4g-1a) in six games.
— Former Merrimack assistant and BU head coach Albie O’Connell was hired as associate head coach at Arizona State. O’Connell was let go by BU last offseason and spent this past season as a scout for the Montreal Canadiens.
Merrimack hoops facing Ohio State
The Merrimack men’s basketball team will visit Ohio State on Nov. 15. Ohio State recently announced its 2023-24 schedule, which includes the game against the Warriors at Value City Arena.
Ohio State went 16-19 last season, but advanced to the Big Ten semifinals, where the Buckeyes lost to Purdue. Value City Arena seats nearly 19,000 fans for basketball.
Merrimack has never faced Ohio State in men’s basketball.
Delia gets NHL deal
Former Merrimack goaltender Collin Delia signed a one-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday when NHL free agency opened.
Delia, 29, signed a one-way contract with $775,000 next season. He’ll make the same amount regardless of whether he plays in the AHL or NHL.
Delia made 20 appearances (18 starts) for the Vancouver Canucks last season. Most of his time came when the Canucks lost starting goaltender Thatcher Demko to an injury early in the season. Delia posted a 3.28 GAA and .882 save percentage.
Overall, he has appeared in 52 NHL games since 2017 and has a career GAA of 3.51 and a save percentage of .897.
Delia’s chances to make the NHL roster out of training camp likely hinge on whether or not the Jets trade Connor Hellebuyck, who is entering the last year of his contract. Many believe Hellebuyck could be dealt before the season begins, or by the trade deadline at the latest. Delia is one of three goalies on the roster on a one-way contract (paid the full amount even if assigned to the minors), along with Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit.
It seems the Jets believe Delia will be on their NHL roster for at least a portion of the upcoming season after signing him to a one-way deal. The Jets already have two goaltenders under contract who seem to be a fit in the AHL on two-way deals, which means Delia’s signing could mean the Jets believe they’ll trade Hellebuyck before the season begins.
Copponi now property of Oilers
It’s been an eventful week for Merrimack sophomore forward Matt Copponi, who was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the seventh round of the NHL Draft (No. 216 overall) last Thursday in Nashville, now attending the team’s development camp near Edmonton.
Copponi becomes the first Merrimack player drafted since Alex Jefferies, Zach Uens, and Hugo Ollas were all drafted in 2020. Ollas was not committed to Merrimack at the time he was drafted.
Copponi is the second Merrimack player drafted by the Oilers, following former defenseman Kyle Bigos, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2009 draft.
Including the NHL Supplemental Draft, which no longer exists, Copponi becomes the 30th Merrimack player drafted by an NHL club.
Incoming forward Ty Daneault and incoming goalie Max Lundgren were also eligible for the draft, but went unselected.
Copponi finished his sophomore season with 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists).
Babcock joins Blues staff
The St. Louis Blues have hired former Merrimack captain Michael Babcock to join the coaching staff as a skills coach. Babcock joins the team in a new role after he spent last season with the Ottawa Senators.
Babcock, 28, played at Merrimack from 2015-19. After one year in pro hockey (France) he joined the coaching staff at the University of Saskatchewan, where his father Mike Babcock was the head coach for one season. The younger Babcock spent two years in Saskatchewan and was hired this past season by the Senators, where he specialized in developing game plans with the coaching staff, pre-scouting, and on-ice skill development.
“Babcock is a young guy, obviously his name, his dad [former NHL Head Coach Mike Babcock] speaks for itself on the hockey side of things,” said St. Louis head coach Craig Berube. “A real young, smart kid. I know he hasn’t had a ton of experience, but talking to him and other people, there’s a lot of good recommendations about him. He’s going to bring in some real good skill work.
“We’ve got a lot of good, young players coming, and we’re going to need someone to work with these guys on a daily basis, whether it’s video, off the ice stuff or on the ice. Doing skill work and developing and getting them better and working with these guys. I love the age where he’s at to work with these players.”
