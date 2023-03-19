NORTH ANDOVER — The mission continues.
Merrimack will play Quinnipiac in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Bridgeport, Conn. (5:30 pm). The Warriors qualified as an at-large team following St. Cloud State’s win over Colorado College Saturday night in the NCHC Championship. Merrimack fell in the Hockey East title game to BU in overtime, 3-2, on Saturday night.
“We thought we were the better team last night, and we still feel that way,” said Merrimack senior Mac Welsher. “We were really upset after the game, and myself, and a few captains stood up and said that we knew it wasn’t over. We were checking out phones, and once we knew things were going to pan out how we needed them to, we were jolted with that news. It wasn’t the end.”
Merrimack officially learned its fate Sunday night during the NCAA selection show on ESPNU. The Warriors gathered in the player lounge at Lawler Arena as a team to watch the broadcast.
This marks the first time the Warriors have made the tournament since 2011.
“Last night after the game, we weren’t sure if we would be in the tournament, but I told the guys in the locker room that we had more hockey to play,” said Merrimack head coach Scott Borek. “I was hoping a little bit. It just would have been really sad if this group was done playing. I wouldn’t have been able to share that news with them. There’s a bigger trophy ahead of us now, and that’s how we’re looking at it.”
It’s only the second time Merrimack has qualified in the tournament's modern era. Merrimack also made the Division I tournament in 1988 as a hybrid D-I/D-II team. Merrimack played a mixed schedule that season but was considered a D-I independent by the NCAA because they played some D-I opponents. Back then, the NCAA earmarked a bid that had to go to an independent team, which Merrimack was picked by the committee.
Quinnipiac is the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament (Minnesota is No. 1). The Bobcats lost in the ECAC semifinals to Colgate in overtime. Colgate went on to win the ECAC Championship, which played into Merrimack’s placement in Bridgeport. In the natural order of the bracket, Colgate would have played Quinnipiac again in the opening round. However, the NCAA men’s ice hockey committee has a mandate that prevents them from having intra-conference matchups in the first round.
If Colgate lost in the ECAC championship game last night, it would not have earned a bid, and Merrimack would have likely played Denver in Allentown, Pa.
“I think what also helped was the support we had from our student body,” Borek said. “I think our students forced (the NCAA) to keep us in an eastern site. They saw our support at the Garden, which was impressive if you’re on that committee. I’m sure they would have loved to put us in Manchester, but with the Pairwise, it’s Bridgeport, and we’re basically playing in (Quinnipiac’s) building. So we’ll need our student body to come out again and support us at the regionals on Friday.”
Quinnipiac is 30-4-3 this season. The Bobcats’ four losses include Colgate (twice), Cornell, and Maine. Before Friday’s ECAC semifinal, the Bobcats were on a 12-game winning streak. Quinnipiac’s strength of schedule was ranked No. 44 in the nation (out of 61 teams), and Merrimack was No. 35.
“No. 2 in the country, so they’ll be a tough out,” Borek said. “It’s a tough out but not an impossible out. And everyone in the NCAA Tournament is a tough out. I think we can win by playing several different ways, and that will help us.”
Regardless, the Warriors are thrilled to have another chance to step onto the ice.
“Knowing this is going to continue is awesome,” said defenseman Slava Demin. “This is a really special team, and it would have been hard just to pack up and end the year. It’s really exciting knowing that I can go to battle with these guys more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.