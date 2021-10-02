NORTH ANDOVER -- A Merrimack College record 12,147 fans celebrated Homecoming Saturday afternoon at Duane Stadium, but the Warriors fell to a string Duquesne team, 37-14.
A bevy of pregame ceremonies including an impressive firework display welcomed Merrimack onto the field to take on the Dukes. The Warriors got the crowd on their feet with a touchdown strike from Westin Elliott to Jacari Carter just under nine minutes into the game, but the Dukes fought back to claim a halftime lead and then went on to win after they shut out the host in the second half.
Carter had another strong game with 11 receptions to lead all players and Elliott finished with 203 yards passing with a couple of scores.
Merrimack dropped to 3-2 and is 0-1 in the Northeast Conference while Duquesne is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the NEC.
After Merrimack's defense stopped Duquesne on its opening drive, the Warriors struck first. A 70-yard drive ended in the hands of Carter, who grabbed a 16-yard pass from Elliott after the red-shirt freshman eluded coverage in the far side of the end zone.
Duquesne got on the board itself with a 12 play, 59-yard drive at the tail end of the first quarter that ended with a short pass for the score just six seconds into the second quarter.
An Elliott interception gave the Dukes great field position just a few plays later and they converted to take the 14-7 lead with over 13 minutes to play in the half.
The visitors tacked onto their lead with a field goal with under five minutes to play, but Merrimack conducted a fantastic drive to draw back to three before the halftime break.
Elliott brought the Warriors 75 yards in 3:46 and capped it with another touchdown pass to Carter, which also came from 16 yards out.
But the The Dukes seized momentum in the second half and didn't let up.
The Warriors trek to Fairfield, Conn. next Saturday for a matchup with reigning NEC champion, Sacred Heart. Kickoff is set for 2 pm from Campus Field.
