NORTH ANDOVER - The Merrimack College men's basketball team won its first game of the season on Thursday night against Clark University, 64-48. Jordan Minor led the way for the Warriors with 15 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Devon Savage was the only other Merrimack player in double figures, scoring 14 points. Ziggy Reid and Mykel Derring chipped in with nine points each in the victory.
The Essentials
Score: Merrimack 64, Clark 48
Records: Merrimack (1-1) | Clark (1-1)
Location: Hammel Court
Rapid Recap
Savage knocked down the game's first three-pointer, giving the Warriors an early two-point lead. Merrimack added four more points to go up by six. Heading into the under 12-minute media timeout the Warriors found themselves up by nine. The Cougars battled back getting the lead down to just three. A Minor dunk capped off a five-point run, putting Merrimack back up eight. Savage knocked down a three to put the Warriors up nine with six minutes to go in the first half. A Minor layup with a little under two minutes to play was the last points scored in the half. Merrimack was up by 12.
Derring hit back-to-back threes to open the second half, putting the Warriors up by 18. Clark then went on a seven-point run to get the lead down to 11. Both teams traded buckets for a couple minutes. Merrimack was up by 11 heading into the under 12 minute media timeout. With eight minutes to play the Cougars got the Warriors advantage down to just five points. After a media timeout Clark knocked down a three and the lead was now just one possession. Merrimack then went on a five-point run highlighted by three points from Minor. The lead was back to seven. A Cougar three got the lead back down to three. The Warriors ended the game on a 14-0 run to seal the victory.
Notes and Numbers
Merrimack scored 18 points off turnovers, compared to Clark who had 17.
The Warriors got 15 points from their bench.
Javon Bennett led the team in steals with four.
Minor also had four blocks on the night.
Up Next
Merrimack heads to Montana for three games, the first against Troy University next Thursday. Game time is set for 5 p.m.
