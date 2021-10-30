NORTH ANDOVER -- A quick start for visiting Central Connecticut proved to be the difference Saturday afternoon at a rainy Duane Stadium, as the Merrimack College football team fell by a 49-21 final to the Blue Devils.
A pair of first quarter scores created a cushion for the visitors and then a 30-yard fumble recovery just a few moments after another Central Connecticut score started to spell the end. Merrimack found life late in the second quarter and into the third with a pair of touchdown strikes, but it could not complete the comeback.
Westin Elliott had success in the air with 257 yards through the difficult elements and Rodney Samson had an exceptional day on the defensive side of the ball with 11 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Merrimack fell to 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the Northeast Conference ahile Central Connecticut improved to 2-6 and 2-2 respectively.
A poor snap on a punt after Merrimack's first drive gave Central Connecticut a short field and it capitalized on a three-play drive to grab an early 7-0 lead. After the Warriors were slowed on their following drive, the Blue Devils had a lengthy drive of their own to pad their lead to 14 late in the quarter.
The Warriors started to build momentum late in the first quarter with a drive into Blue Devil territory, but a fumble stopped the momentum. Central Connecticut capitalized and scored after the turnover, then had a scoop-and-score on Merrimack's first play after it got the ball back.
Darion McKenzie looked to turn the tides with a 27-yard kick return, but another turnover gave Central Connecticut good field position again and it cashed in for a 35-0 lead.
The visitors added another score to make it 42-0 late in the second quarter, but then the Warrior offense started to click. McKenzie teed up Merrimack with excellent field position on a 67-yard kick return, then Elliott linked with Tyler Roberts straight down the middle from 28 yards out three plays later to get Merrimack on the board.
After a missed field goal attempt, the teams headed to the locker rooms with a 42-7 score.
