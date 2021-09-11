WORCESTER -- Something felt different Saturday afternoon at Fitton Field.
Fresh off a win over FBS opponent, UConn, Holy Cross was overwhelming favorites against third-year FCS school, Merrimack College, but that turned out to be irrelevant.
The Warriors (2-0) put together a complete 60-minute effort and claimed the program's first ever win against a ranked FCS team and the most historic victory in program history with a 35-21 decision.
After the Crusaders took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, the Warriors completely took over to the tune of 28 unanswered points, which turned out to be enough as the Merrimack defense stood tall and solidified the win.
In just his second collegiate game, Victor Dawson ran straight at the Holy Cross defense all afternoon. He tore up the Crusaders to the tune of 111 yards on 19 carries and scored his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter that all but put the nail in the coffin.
Jacari Carter came up clutch as well for the Warriors with nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. It was the first 100-yard game of his young career.
Defensively, Anthony Witherstone had possibly the play of the season. He reached out and made a nearly impossible one-handed snare, then ran it back to the house from 30 yards out to give Merrimack its first lead of the day early in the second quarter
Rodney Samson could not be contained, as he had a team-high seven tackles, including two for a loss and one sack.
Westin Elliott ended his day 24-for-35 passing and had a pair of touchdowns. He was also sacked just once.
Dawson and Matt Brehon did yeoman's work on the day and combined for 33 carries for 165 yards.
Tyler Roberts had a single game career-high 55 receiving yards, including an amazing catch through traffic in the third quarter that kept an eventual scoring drive alive.
The Warriors outgained the two-time reigning Patriot League champions, 259-228 and nearly doubled up Holy Cross in time of possession.
Merrimack hits the road to Orono, Maine next Saturday to battle the Black Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for noon at Alfond Stadium.
