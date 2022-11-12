NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Merrimack College football won its seventh straight game on Saturday afternoon, beating Central Connecticut State University 20-14.
With the win, the Warriors (8-2) have now tied the program record in victories in just their third full season in Division 1.
Merrimack’s Gavin McCusker threw for third touchdowns, all to Pat Conroy. All three were from within the 20-yard line, giving Merrimack a boost offensively. On the other side of the ball, Jay Thompson led the team in tackles with 11 total, including one sack. He also had one and a half tackles for a loss.
TDonte Williams ranked second in tackles for the Warriors with eight total on the day.
Donovan Wadley had three catches for 69 yards. Merrimack ran for 106 yards on the ground in the victory.
Up next, the Warriors head home for the final game of the season against Saint Francis (Pa.) Both teams are undefeated in conference play, which means the winner will be crowned the champion of the Northeast Conference. Kickoff is set for noon and can be seen on ESPN3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.