NORTH ANDOVER -- The Merrimack College football team squared off against No. 16 Holy Cross on Friday night, suffering its first loss of the season, 31-17 at Duane Stadium.
Warriors quarterback Jack Zergiotis threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the defeat. Jacari Carter was Merrimack's leading receiver with 52 yards and a touchdown to his credit. Sophomore Jay Thompson led the team in tackles with eight on the night. Garry Rosemond Jr. had an interception for the Warriors.
Holy Cross got the ball first and scored three points on a 10-play drive. Merrimack then came down the field and scored three points of their own, highlighted by a 14-yard pass and catch by Zergiotis and LJ Robinson.
On their their next possession, the Crusaders scored their first touchdown, then they first in the second quarter, putting the away team up by 13. After a five-play drive that did not result in points, the Crusaders once again knocked down a field goal to go up by 16.
Starting at their own 35, the Warriors marched down the field, scoring their first touchdown of season, on an 18-yard pass and catch from Zergiotis to Pat Conroy. Merrimack stopped Holy Cross before the end of the half, the score heading into halftime was 19-10.
The Crusaders added a safely to start the second half, going up by 11. Holy Cross got the ball back, but threw an interception to Rosemond.
In the fourth, the Crusaders struck first again after an interception by Merrimack. In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the Warriors scored a touchdown after a 33-yard catch from Carter, putting Merrimack down two scores.
Merrimack gets back to action next Friday when Assumption College visits North Andover. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
