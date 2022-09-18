Merrimack College football made history by playing one of the oldest football programs in the history of the sport, Harvard University, for the first time.
But it barely missed out in making bigger history, almost upsetting the highly-regarded Crimson Tide football team, losing 28-21.
Merrimack, which was a four-touchdown underdog, had a 21-7 lead in the waning minutes of the game, with the upset appearing to be a probability.
But a dropped touchdown pass that would’ve put the Warriors ahead 28-7 and two quick scores by Harvard ended Merrimack’s opportunity of shocking the college football world.
The fact that Merrimack’s starting quarterback Jack Zergiotis left the game in the final two minutes, due to a badly injured hand, probably hurt as much as Harvard’s complete turnaround.
Harvard won in overtime, 28-21, ending the game by forcing an incomplete pass that didn’t reach the end zone.
“Obviously, it hurts losing the game,” said Merrimack head coach Dan Curran. “This would’ve been bigger than the beating Holy Cross last year. We just ran out of gas. A few plays went against us as the end. and a great good program – and they are really good – was able to grab the momentum and win the game.
“I’m more disappointed for our players, who worked so hard preparing for this,” said Curran. “Man for man, is Harvard the better team? Probably. But we have some really talented players, too, and had a plan that worked. We just weren’t able to finish it.”
As for Merrimack’s early dominance, it was real.
Merrimack was able to move the ball on one of the country’s top FCS defenses.
Curran credits his quarterback, Zergiotis, a transfer from UConn, who made big strides this week.
“Jack had a great week of practice and really played well,” said Curran, of Zergiotis, who completed 23 of 43 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns.
“He came from a pro-style offense, which isn’t really our system,” said Curran. “This is not a riverboat-gambler kind of offense. It’s very complex. But it you learn it, it’s fun to play. Jack was fabulous. I’m very exciting going forward.”
Wide receiver Jacari Carter, one of the better pass-catchers in New England, had a big night with eight receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Another sophomore wideout Hayden Fisher had five receptions for 86 yards and a score.
“Jacari is Jacari. He’s for real, as good as it gets,” said Curran. “But it was nice to Jayden step up and make some big plays against their elite cornerback. There is a lot to like about him.”
Sophomore safety Garry Rosemond copped two interceptions and Nick Lenon, a defensive tackle, had two sacks.
“Those two were impressive,” said Curran. “Garry stepped in for our top guy, Darion McKenzie, who was hurt last week. He was very good. and Nick’s uncle played defensive end in the NFL. So he comes from good stock. We feel good about our guys and the way they performed.”
In the postgame press conference, Harvard coach Tim Murphy went out of his way to commend Merrimack and Coach Curran, implying Merrimack was the better team and Harvard was lucky to get the “W.”
“How do you react from a loss like this, a game you think you should’ve won, against an elite program?” said Curran. “We have a big game on Saturday (at Delaware State). Do we keep moving forward? We will see.”
