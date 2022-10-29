EASTON -- The Merrimack College football team stayed undefeated in Northeast Conference (NEC) play, battling Stonehill to a 17-10 victory on Saturday.
With 2:31 in the game, Kendal Sims infiltrated the Stonehill backfield and blocked a punt. Tre Jordan III scooped up the ball and scored, giving Merrimack the lead for good.
Victor Dawson was the leader on the offense for the Warriors (7-2) with 83 yards. His backfield mate, Tyvon Edmonds Jr., ran for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Rodney Samson was once again the leader in tackles for Merrimack with 10. Donte Williams finished with nine tackles, including a sack and a half. Williams also had the pick in the end zone to seal the deal for Merrimack as time expired.
Trailing by 10 points late in the first half, Lliam Davis knocked down a 35-yard field goal as time expired to make it 10-3 at halftime.
On the first drive of the second half, Merrimack score its first touchdown when Edmonds Jr. scampered into the end zone on a 24-yard run up the middle, tying the game.
Then came the go-ahead blocked punt and score. The blocked punt by Sims is the second in two games for the Merrimack special teams.
Up next, the Warriors have a bye next week. The squad then heads to Central Connecticut State University for a noon kickoff.
