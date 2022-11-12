NORTH ANDOVER — Matt Copponi scored the only goal of the game and Hugo Ollas made 33 saves to earn the shutout on Friday night. Their efforts led Merrimack to a 1-0 win over Maine at Lawler Arena.
Inside this post are TMR’s Three Stars, goal breakdowns (and highlights) as well as final notes.
TMR Three Stars
3. Alex Jefferies, Merrimack
Jefferies had the primary assist on Copponi’s goal, and he also led the Warriors in shot attempts (8) and shots on goal (7). Jefferies now leads the team with 12 points in 10 games, and he has at least one point in eight out of 10 games this year. He has been impactful almost every single night.
2. Matt Copponi, Merrimack
Copponi scored the only goal of the game and finished the night with three shots on goal. Copponi was also second on the team with six shot attempts.
1. Hugo Ollas, Merrimack
Ollas made 33 saves, including what I had marked as 12 “tough” saves on Maine scoring chances. He was Merrimack’s best player on the penalty kill and otherwise made sure the Warriors played calm, cool, and collected. Oh, and he almost scored a goal with Maine’s net empty. Ben Poisson knocked the puck down with a high stick.
First Period
Merrimack 1, Maine 0 (12:23), EV — Alex Jefferies carried the puck to the left circle and snapped a shot that was stopped by Victor Ostman, but Matt Copponi made a nice play with his stick to bat in the rebound and give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.
Second Period
There was no scoring!
Third Period
There was no scoring (again)!
Final Notes
— Merrimack was outshot 33-23. This was the first time the Warriors have been outshot in a game since opening night, when St. Lawrence outshot Merrimack 23-22.
