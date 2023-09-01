The Merrimack College football team owns the nation’s third longest road winning streak at five games.
If the Warriors want to make it six with Saturday’s tilt against host Holy Cross (2 p.m.) at Fitton Field, they’ll have to bring their ‘A-plus’ game.
The Crusaders are coming off their first 11-0 season since 1991, have won 16 straight regular season games, 17 straight against Patriot League opponents and have won an NCAA playoff game in each of the past two seasons.
On paper, head coach Bob Chesney’s team is loaded behind the likes of five preseason All-Americans, including three on the first team with quarterback Matthew Sluka, offensive lineman Luke Newman and linebacker Jacob Dobbs.
“They are deep everywhere and can play ten or eleven linemen. They’re good, they’re going to be very good when we see them and there’s a reason why they ranked No. 5 in the country,” said Merrimack coach Dan Curran. “We will have our hands full, but knowing our group and our kids, who just love to compete, I fully expect them to be excited and ready to go for the opportunity to play against the best.”
The Crusaders opened last season with a 31-17 win over Merrimack. They went on to capture their fourth straight Patriot League championship, losing in the NCAA FCS quarterfinals to eventual national champion South Dakota State. This will be the third meeting between the Warriors and Crusaders with Merrimack knocking them off 35-21 two years ago.
“(Holy Cross) is super talented and obviously very well coached. The best thing about them right now is they believe they should win. They have been kings of that conference,” said Curran.
In last year’s contest, Sluka had 242 passing yards with a pair of TD passes, while also rushing for 102 yards and adding in another score. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound senior was dynamite all season, completing 153-of-266 attempts for 2,489 yards, including 26 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 1,406 yards and 11 more scores.
“We’re a heavy man-to-man defensive team and (early in the game) we jumped into a zone coverage on a third and long situation, and he converted on the play. I was like ‘oh boy we’re going to be in for a game,’” said Curran. “Sluka has converted himself into a big-time player and that’s a credit to him and to the staff.”
While Holy Cross appears to be the favorite, Merrimack certainly has the potential to pull off the upset. The Warriors are coming off an 8-win season, the most since 2006 competing in Division 2, averaged 27.8 points per game and scored on 94.3 percent of their red zone chances.
Merrimack will be led by Northeast Conference All-League players, offensive lineman Antonio Derry and defensive back Garry Rosemond, Jr., who had four interceptions a year ago. Quarterback Gavin McCusker is back under center after he came off the bench in week three and eventually helped lead the Warriors to a seven-game winning streak.
He will be helped out by running back Tyvon Edmonds, Jr., (609 rushing yards, 5 TD’s), tight end Pat Conroy (6 TD receptions) and a host of talented wide receivers, including Hayden Fisher, who had 20 receptions and 4 TDs despite battling a knee injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.