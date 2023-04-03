Friday was a big day for Merrimack College hockey as it added three committed players out of the transfer portal, including UNH captain Chase Stevenson.
Here’s a look at all three players:
(F) Chase Stevenson (5th Year), New Hampshire
Chase Stevenson finished this season with 20 points (12g-8a) in 35 games for New Hampshire and served as the team captain. Merrimack was on him quickly once he entered the portal. Steven had 83 shots on goal.
The West Kelowna, B.C. native played some of his best hockey down the stretch this season. Over the final nine games of the year, Stevenson had five goals and five assists for 10 points.
(F) Mark Gallant (5th Year), Dartmouth
Mark Gallant is from Concord Mass. He played junior hockey next door for the Islanders in the NCDC and the BCHL for the Langley Rivermen.
He had a solid start to his college career with nine points in 26 games as a freshman in 2019-20. Dartmouth did not play in the 2020-21 season due to COVID. Gallant had a big junior season, scoring 11 goals and adding seven assists for 18 points in 28 games. This past season he battled injuries and was limited to 21 games.
Gallant has 17 career goals in 75 games. When healthy over his first two seasons, he had 15 goals, 12 assists for 27 points in 54 games.
(F) Michael Citara (Soph.), Providence
Michael Citara has enormous potential. He was a 4.25-star recruit from Mount St. Charles and Sioux Falls (USHL) just two years ago.
In 2019-20 he had 104 points (53g, 51a) in 63 games for Mount St. Charles 18U team. Then in 2020-21 he played for Sioux Falls in the USHL and had 35 points (17g, 18a) in 51 games as an 18-year-old.
Per scouts, Citara is supremely skilled. He couldn’t put it all together at Providence, but he has a lot of upside and his ceiling is high. His action at Providence was limited this past season (he played 28 games as a freshman), but it’s notable that he was often on the power play when he was in the lineup.
Awards for Merrimack’s Jefferies, Brar
Merrimack forward Alex Jefferies was named as the winner of the Paul Hines Most Improved Player award, as announced by the New England Hockey Writers Association on Friday afternoon. He was also named to the NEHWA Division-I All Star team.
Jefferies, a junior forward from Lunenburg, Massachusetts finished the season with 14 goals and 27 assists for team leading 41 points in 38 games, an 18 point improvement from his previous season. Alex is also the first 40+ point scorer in 12 seasons for the Warriors with the last being Stephane Da Costa in both 2009-10 and 2010-11.
Alex will officially receive the award at the New England Hockey Writers Association reception which is held on April 19th.
Merrimack captain Ben Brar was named as the winner the John Tomasello Unsung Hero award, as announced by the New England Hockey Writers Association on Friday afternoon.
Brar, a senior forward from Abbotsford, British Columbia finished the season with 14 goals and 12 assists for 26 points in 38 games, including sharing the team lead in game winning goals with four, three of which came in the overtime period. Ben will officially receive the award at the New England Hockey Writers Association reception which is held on April 19th.
Caverley, Crozier headed to ECHL
Merrimack Forward Will Calverley has signed an ATO with the Florida Everblades as announced by the team recently.
Calverley, a forward from Scarborough Ontario, recently completed his lone season with the Warriors recording 20 points, 5 goals and 15 assists in 38 games, Will reached both the over 150 game mark and eclipsed the over 100 point mark this past season. He ends his college career with 163 games played and 111 points with 52 goals and 59 assists.
The Florida Everblades are the ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers.
Graduate Student forward Tristan Crozier has put pen to paper on a contarct with the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers, announced by the team on Friday.
Crozier, a forward from Calgary Alberta, Canada joined the Warriors after four years at Brown, was named assistant captain in his only season at Merrimack, recorded two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 38 games played this season. Tristan also hit the over 100 game mark this season. He ends his collegiate career with 14 goals and 37 assists for 51 points in 117 games played.
The Tulsa Oilers are the ECHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers.
Bomba honored by NEC
After an incredible performance at the Raleigh Relays this past Sunday in Raleigh, N.C, senior Skyler Bomba of the Merrimack College women’s track and field program achieved the NEC Female Athlete of the Week as announced by the league on Wednesday.
In last week’s event the Hudson, N.H native showcased the event by placing third in the Women’s Pole Vault International with a mark of 3.85 meters (12’ 7 ½”), which is her new personal best. This is her third time winning Conference honors this season and the first time this season she was awarded Female Field Athlete of the Week outright this season.
The Warriors’ next meet takes place next Thursday (4/6) for the Holy Thursday meet at Duane Stadium in North Andover, Mass.
Merrimack leads Commissioners Cup
Merrimack College ranked first in the most recent Northeast Conference (NEC) Commissioners Cup update. The Warriors finished the winter season with 126.05 points, which is just over four points higher then Saint Francis (PA) who has 121.93 points this season.
Merrimack once again ranked first in the men’s category winning by over 10 points. The Warriors had a great showing in men’s basketball, wining the NEC regular season and tournament championship.
In the women’s category Merrimack finished fifth out of the nine teams in the conference. The women’s basketball team made its first appearance in the NEC semifinals earlier this winter. The women’s bowling team also finished in the top four at the NEC tournament and became nationally ranked in its first year as a program.
