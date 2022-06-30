The Merrimack men’s hockey team announced its 2022-23 schedule this week. As we previously reported, the non-conference schedule includes:
Oct. 7 @ St. Lawrence
Oct. 8 @ Clarkson
Oct. 21 vs. Colgate
Oct. 22 vs. Colgate
Nov. 17 @ Sacred Heart
Nov. 22 vs. Holy Cross
Dec. 30 @ Dartmouth (Tournament)
Dec. 31 vs. Yale/Providence (Tournament)
Jan. 6 vs. Yale
Jan. 7 vs. Brown
The schedule features several mid-week games, including games vs. New Hampshire (Tues, Oct. 18), at Sacred Heart (Thurs, Nov. 17), vs. Holy Cross (Tues, Nov. 22), and at UMass (Thurs, Dec. 8). The Warriors also have a Friday-Sunday weekend at UNH and Maine in February (Feb. 3 & 5).
In the schedule release, Merrimack detailed some Lawler Arena upgrades, including a new video board that was installed in April. The school said that the new board is nearly double the length of the previous board.
The school also said it would be enhancing the light and sound systems over the summer.
