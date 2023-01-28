BURLINGTON, Vt. — Merrimack defeated Vermont, 4-2, on Friday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse. The Warriors received goals from Mick Messner, Ben Brar (2) and Alex Jefferies. Zachary Borgiel made 19 saves over the final two periods to earn the win after he took over for Hugo Ollas.
Merrimack improved to 16-9-1 overall (11-5-0 HE). Vermont fell to 8-14-3 overall (3-11-1 HE).
Merrimack finds a way on a Friday night
It’s no secret that Merrimack’s Friday nights have been less than stellar over the last two weeks. Last night’s game looked like it was moving in the same direction after the Warriors allowed a pair of goals on Vermont’s only two shots of the first period, but the Warriors responded with three goals in the second period to open up a 4-2 lead.
Despite the 2-1 score at the end of the first period, the Warriors had outshot Vermont 7-2, held Vermont to zero 5-on-5 scoring chances, and shot attempts were 16-8.
“I thought we played fast to start the game,” said Merrimack coach Scott Borek. “It started last weekend against Northeastern in the second game. I thought we played really well and worked hard together and created good chances. We played the same way to start the game today.”
Borgiel takes over, shuts out Catamounts
Zachary Borgiel took over for Hugo Ollas to start the second period and shutout the Catamounts the rest of the way, making 19 saves.
“We were looking for a spark to start the second,” Borek said. “It wasn’t necessarily the goals. The second goal I think Hugo wished he had back, but it was just more the fact that Vermont puts a lot of pucks below the goal line and Borgs is really good below the goal line. Hugo is good there too, but Borgs is really good with those plays and I thought it was good to give him a chance because he’ll play more pucks and I thought that would make it easier for us to be successful.”
Thumbs Up
1. Warriors dominated 5-on-5 play
Vermont did not have its first 5-on-5 scoring chance until the midpoint of the game (28:32 mark). The Catamounts did not have a single 5-on-5 scoring chance in the first or third period (they had 3 in the second period).
Vermont’s best chances came on the power play. Overall, scoring chances were 16-7 for the Warriors and shots on goal at 5-on-5 were 20-9 for the Warriors.
2. Merrimack’s PK was lights out
The PK unit gave up a goal in the first period, but it was electric when it needed to be late in game.
Vermont had 12 shots on goal on the power play but I only had them for four scoring chances (including the power-play goal). The Warriors only allowed one scoring chance on the Ryan Leibold’s five-minute major in the third period and Alex Jefferies negated that with a scoring chance of his own shorthanded. Later in the third, after the Warriors were whistled for too many men, the PK unit did not allow a single scoring chance.
3. Calverley’s line and Ryan Leibold’s line
I thought those two lines were Merrimack’s best two units of the game.
I have the line of Brar-Calverley-Forsmark with eight positive plays. The Messner-Leibold-Seyfert line I had with six positive plays.
4. Power play kept it simple
The Warriors went 1 for 4 on the power play. Overall, I thought that unit simplified things and got a lot more pucks to the net. I had the Warriors for five scoring chances on their power play.
I keep my own stats during the game, in part because not every rink does a great job keeping them (Merrimack is the most accurate rink in the league, in my opinion). Merrimack had three shots on goal on the PP in the box score … that’s just not correct.
Quick aside - the Warriors had a huge shot advantage in the second period. At one point it showed 17-2. Vermont did close the gap in the third period thanks to the major power play, but shots that were blocked or went wide were suddenly being counted as “on goal” to make those stats show closer. No big deal. That’s why I keep scoring chances myself.
Back to the Warriors … the power play wasn’t trying to be as cute with the puck. They just got pucks and bodies to the net. Ben Brar’s power-play goal was a great example. Calverley shot the puck from the point and Brar made one of the best tip plays of the season for his 10th goal of the season.
Thumbs Down
1. First period special teams weren’t great
The Warriors allowed a power-play and shorthanded goal in the first period. They dominated 5-on-5 but struggled on special teams in the opening 20 minutes (although it was much better over the final 40 minutes as I documented above).
Play of the Game
Brar’s power-play goal in the second period made it 4-2. You won’t see a prettier tip than this.
Pairwise Impact
Merrimack began the night at No. 18 in the Pairwise and they finished the night No. 18 in the Pairwise. As I wrote in my “10 things” preview, winning this weekend won’t necessarily help Merrimack in the Pairwise, but losing these games could hurt them even more (so they are, in essence, a “must-win”).
From an individual standpoint, a win tonight for the Warriors would still leave them at No. 18. A loss for the Warriors tonight would drop them to No. 20.
There is a chance the Warriors could climb in the Pairwise tonight. A win for the Warriors would be necessary. The Warriors should be looking for losses from Michigan State, UConn, and RIT.
Hockey East Impact
The Warriors are now in third place in Hockey East with 33 points. Merrimack is two points behind BU for first place and one point behind Northeastern for second place.
BU is at BC tonight (Northeastern is off). A Merrimack win would move the Warriors into second place. A Merrimack win, combined with a BU loss, would put the Warriors in first place.
