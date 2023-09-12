OK. We're talking respect when it comes to Merrimack College men's hockey.
The Warriors were picked to finish third in the 2023-24 Hockey East preseason poll as announced by the league on Tuesday.
The Warriors are looking to continue off the back of their 23-win campaign in the previous season which included seven wins against ranked opponents, a trip to the Hockey East tournament finals and the team's third appearance in the NCAA Division-I Ice Hockey Tournament last April.
On offense, the Warriors have three of their top five scorers returning for the upcoming season as Alex Jefferies, Matt Copponi and Ben Brar, a group that combined for 96 points the previous year. Also returning to the Warriors forward core include Filip Forsmark, Mac Welsher, Mark Hillier and Nikita Borodayenko.
On defense, the Warriors have six returning members from last season, including leading defensive scorer Zach Bookman who had 16 points the previous year along with joint blue line goal scorer Mike Brown. They're joined by Christian Felton, Ivan Zivlak, Liam Dennison and Adam Arvedson.
Hugo Ollas and Zachary Borgiel both return between the pipes for the 2023-24 season. Hugo Ollas, who was named to the Hockey East All Star team last year played over a thousand minutes in goal, sporting a 10-9-0 record, with a .915 save percentage and 2.32 goals against average. In addition, he also notched five shutouts on the year. Ollas was named Hockey East Goaltender of the month for November. Zachary Borgiel posted a 13-5-1 record with a 2.08 GAA and a .919 SV% with 1 shutout. Borgiel also received the start in Merrimack's victory over Lowell in the Hockey East playoff, as well as the start in the NCAA Tournament against Quinnipiac. Both goalies were also named to the 2022-23 Richter watch list.
Merrimack will kick off their 2023-24 campaign on October 13th on the road against the Arizona State University Sun Devils.
