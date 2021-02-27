BOSTON -- The Merrimack College men's hockey team got at least a point from 11 different players, as it took down No. 8 ranked Boston University by a 5-2 tally Friday night at Walter Brown Arena.
Merrimack jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, then settled down defensively in the final two frames to claim its second top-10 victory of the season. Mick Messner and Patrick Kramer led the charge with a pair of assists apiece.
The Basics
Score: Merrimack 5, #8/8 Boston University 2
Records: Merrimack (5-10-2, 5-10-2 HEA) | Boston University (9-3-0, 9-3-0 HEA)
Game Duration: 2:17
How It Happened
Things escalated rather quickly at the midway mark of the first period. After Dominic Dockery held the offensive blue line, Kramer and Messner fought to win a battle along the right half wall, then slipped a pass to Regan Kimens in the slot. The sophomore uncorked a wrist shot off the post and in for his third of the season.
Just 47 seconds later, the Warriors doubled their advantage. Ben Brar worked a pass to Ryan Nolan to enter the attacking end. Nolan came down the left wing, then fed Declan Carlile at the right faceoff circle for a one-timer past Terrier starting goalie, Vinny Duplessis.
Merrimack's onslaught continued a couple minutes after. Messner fed Patrick Holway at center point, who slalomed his way into a prime shooting position, then fired one home. Kramer also garnered an assist on the play.
The Terriers scored just 27 seconds later, then added a second a minute and a half later to bring their deficit to one, but Merrimack quickly grabbed momentum back.
With three and a half minutes to play in the opening stanza, Liam Walsh cleanly won a faceoff to Logan Drevitch. The junior set up Dockery for a drive at the point that got tipped into the back of the net by Walsh for his sixth on the campaign.
The offense for both sides settled down immensely in the second, as neither team found the back of the net. Warrior goalie Jere Huhtamaa stymied the Terriers with 11 stops in the stanza.
Merrimack did anything but sit back in the third period, as they outshot the Terriers, 16-6. BU pulled the goalie in the closing two minutes and Liam Dennison took advantage when he netted his first goal of the campaign on the yawning cage.
Notes & Numbers
Messner's two assists marked his first points as a Warrior.
Huhtamaa ended his stellar evening with 26 saves to notch his first victory of the season.
Christian Simeone had a game-high three blocked shots. Merrimack ended up with a 17-2 edge in the category.
Walsh and Kramer both finished above .500 at the faceoff dot.
Kimens and Dockery shared the game-high in plus minus with +2 ratings.
The Warriors were 1-for-1 on the penalty kill, which means they've now killed off 14 straight opposing power plays.
Merrimack has now combined for 11 goals in its past two games.
Walsh and Carlile both stretched their point streak to four games.
The Warriors pushed their unbeaten streak to four games with the win.
Up Next
Merrimack looks for the sweep of the Terriers Saturday at Lawler Rink. Puck drop is set for 4 pm.
