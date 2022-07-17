Adds top Wisconsin high schooler
J.J. Wiebusch, a 2004-born forward from Wisconsin, announced his commitment to Merrimack on social media. Wiebusch is likely a recruit for the 2023 or 2024 class, based on his age.
Wiebusch had prolific scoring numbers at the Wisconsin High School level this past season for Madison Edgewood. In just 28 games, he finished with an eye-popping 101 points, including 44 goals and 57 assists.
“JJ is an extremely talented hockey player,” Madison Edgewood head coach Pete Rothering told Wisconsin Prep Hockey. “In my opinion, with his combination of speed, skill, and vision, he is probably the most dangerous player in the state with the puck on his stick.”
Wiebusch was tendered by the Janesville Jets in the NAHL and he finished the season by appearing in two games with the team, where he notched one assist. Wiebusch also began the season with Team Wisconsin at the 18U AAA level and he led that team in scoring with 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 26 games.
“Good skating, speed, smart, and competes,” noted Neutral Zone scouts. The website has Wiebusch as a 3.5-star recruit. “JJ is a player you can put in any situation and he will be successful. He’s a 200-foot player, he forechecks and backchecks, and takes good angles offensively and defensively. He is smart in finding seams to jump in and make passes.”
Adds goaltending depth
The hockey team has added goaltender Steven Bacovsky for next season. Bacovsky just completed his first season in the MJHL with the OCN Blizzard and he previously played two seasons in the SJHL.
Neutral Zone has Bacovsky as a 3-star recruit. He’ll replace Troy Kobryn, who transferred to AIC earlier this offseason.
“He’s a shot-blocker style goalie and challenges shooters at the top of the crease,” NZ scouts said. “He tracked the puck through traffic and was effective down in the butterfly using his long legs to take away the lower part of the net.”
In 34 games for the Blizzard this season, Bacovsky posted a 3.30 GAA and .914 save percentage.
Bacovsky is originally from Calgary.
Seney signs with BlackhawksFormer Merrimack forward Brett Seney signed with the Chicago Blackhawks on the first day of NHL free agency. Earlier in the day, goaltender Collin Delia signed with the Vancouver Canucks. Delia had been with the Blackhawks up until Wednesday.
Seney signed a one-year contract worth $750,000 at the NHL level. According to CapFriendly, Seney will make $400,000 at the AHL level, which is a significant raise from the $750k/$250k two-way deal he had with Toronto last season.
With Chicago going through a rebuilding process, it’s possible Seney has a shot at making the NHL roster. Seney, 26, had 59 points (17g, 42a) in 62 games for the Toronto Marlies last season and he appeared in two NHL games for the Maple Leafs.
Delia to Canucks on one-year deal
Collin Delia signed a one-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, just hours after NHL free agency opened at noon.
Delia, 28, had spent five seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks organization, including 32 games for the Blackhawks. The California native has a .904 career save percentage at the NHL level.
Delia’s new deal will pay him $750,000 this upcoming season and it’s a one-way contract, which means he’ll be paid the full salary regardless of whether he’s with the NHL or AHL club.
Delia will likely open training camp in a competition with Spencer Martin to earn the role of Thatcher Demko’s backup. Martin signed a two-year deal with the Canucks last month after he was traded to Vancouver mid-season. He appeared in seven NHL games last season and will make about $762,000 on a one-way deal.
Vancouver recently hired Jeremy Colliton to be the head coach of their AHL affiliate in Abbotsford. Delia played for Colliton when he was the head coach of the Rockford Ice Hogs (AHL) and when Colliton was promoted to head coach of the Blackhawks.
Kovacevic gets Jets offer
Defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic is a restricted free agent with the Winnipeg Jets and he was extended a qualifying offer by the club yesterday. Kovacevic had 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 62 AHL games last season from the blue line and he also made his NHL debut, appearing in four games.
Kovacevic’s qualifying offer needed to be at least $787,500 according to the NHL collective bargaining agreement. However, there could be a two-way clause that will pay him less if he’s in the minors.
Kovacevic signed with Winnipeg in 2019 on a two-year deal with a base salary of $700,000 ($70,000 if he was in the minors). Last season he signed a one-year extension worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $90,000 in the minors.
Given that Kovacevic received NHL time this past season and he was a significant contributor for Winnipeg’s AHL affiliate in Manitoba, Kovacevic should be in line for a raise, even if it’s just a raise in his two-way salary amount.
Ex-Merrimack player to Mich. St.Former Merrimack forward Ryan Nolan has a new home. Michigan State added the Illinois native to its roster for the upcoming season as a graduate student.
Nolan, 24, played three seasons at Merrimack. Last year he appeared in 15 games and had one goal and a pair of assists. Over three seasons Nolan appeared in 46 games and totaled two goals and six assists for eight points.
Several Warriors sign pro dealsSeveral former Warriors have already signed pro contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Stephane Da Costa has re-signed with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg in the KHL, which is considered the top European league. Ludvig Larsson (Rogle BK) and Joe Cannata (IK Oskarshamn) have new contracts in the SHL, which is based out of Sweden.
Former goaltender Rasmus Tirronen has signed with Black Wings Linz in the ICEHL, which is the top league in Austria. Former goalie Jere Huhtamaa signed with SaiPa in Liiga, which is the top division in Finland. Huhtamaa played in Mestis, Finland’s second division, last season. Sami Tavernier will also play in Liiga after re-signing with KalPa.
Defenseman Brendan Ellis signed with Stjernen Hockey in Norway.
Meanwhile, back here in the U.S. former forward Tyler Drevitch signed with the Wheeling Nailers in the ECHL. Drevitch played 45 games for the Nailers last season.
Non-conference schedule announcedThe Merrimack men’s hockey team announced its 2022-23 schedule this week. As we previously reported, the non-conference schedule includes:
•Oct. 7 @ St. Lawrence
•Oct. 8 @ Clarkson
•Oct. 21 vs. Colgate
•Oct. 22 vs. Colgate
•Nov. 17 @ Sacred Heart
•Nov. 22 vs. Holy Cross
•Dec. 30 @ Dartmouth (Tournament)
•Dec. 31 vs. Yale/Providence (Tournament)
•Jan. 6 vs. Yale
•Jan. 7 vs. Brown
The schedule features several mid-week games, including games vs. New Hampshire (Tues, Oct. 18), at Sacred Heart (Thurs, Nov. 17), vs. Holy Cross (Tues, Nov. 22), and at UMass (Thurs, Dec. 8). The Warriors also have a Friday-Sunday weekend at UNH and Maine in February (Feb. 3 & 5).
In the schedule release, Merrimack detailed some Lawler Arena upgrades, including a new video board that was installed in April. The school said that the new board is nearly double the length of the previous board.
The school also said it would be enhancing the light and sound systems over the summer.
Mike McMahon covers college hockey for the Eagle-Tribune and created The Mack Report. You can follow him and Merrimack hockey info on www.themackreport.com
