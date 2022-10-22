NORTH ANDOVER — Five different players found the back of the net and Zachary Borgiel made 21 saves to earn the shutout on Friday night which led Merrimack to a 5-0 win over Colgate at Lawler Arena.
This post contains our three stars of the game, as well as a goal-by-goal breakdown and some final notes.
TMR Three Stars
1. Alex Jefferies, Merrimack
Jefferies finished the night with three points (3 assists) and I had Jefferies with five positive plays on the night. You’ll start to see me reference “positive plays” more, because I’m tracking it on my line charts. Basically, positive plays could be anything I believe is impactful to the game. It could be a shot on goal, a good pass, a shot block, a hit, someone taking a hit to make a play, winning a race, etc. Any notable play that is impactful in the game.
Jefferies was one of four Warriors I had with five positive plays in the game, joining Ben Brar, Ottoville Leppanen and Matt Copponi.
2. Slava Demin, Merrimack
Demin has his best game in a Merrimack uniform. It’s only been four games, I get it, but he was one of Merrimack’s best defensemen in this game. I had Demin for four positive plays, plus he had two points (1g, 1a), was a plus-4 and he had five shots on goal.
3. Zachary Borgiel, Merrimack
Borgiel made 21 saves for his second career shutout. He made several big stops, including some early in the third period when the Warriors took their foot off the gas a bit and it resulted in a couple of scoring chances for the Raiders.
First Period
Merrimack 1, Colgate 0 — Matt Copponi forced a Colgate turnover at the Merrimack offensive blue line and chipped the puck over to Alex Jefferies, who was on the wall at the top of the right circle. Jefferies held the puck and found Mac Welsher charging to the net. Welsher got behind the D and beat Carter Gylander with a backhand shot to the glove side.
Second Period
Merrimack 2, Colgate 0 — Ben Brar came out of the penalty box and joined a 3-on-2 rush after Otto Leppanen took a hit in the neutral zone and poked the puck free up to Slava Demin. Jefferies carried it into the zone and found Brar trailing out of the box. Brar fired a shot from the right circle that beat Gylander.
Merrimack 3, Colgate 0 — Slava Demin scored his first goal as a Warrior one shift after he picked up his first point as a Warrior. Demin crashed the zone and was low in the slot. Tristan Crozier got him the puck and Demin finished it off.
Merrimack 4, Colgate 0 — Will Calverley won the draw back to Jordan Seyfert. He stepped into it and ripped a slap shot from the right dot.
Third Period
Merrimack 5, Colgate 0 — Ivan Zivlak had the puck at the point and tried to fire a puck on net. The shot was deflected and popped up to the corner. Otto Leppanen gloved it down and was able to sneak the puck past Carter Gylander before he could adjust his position.
Final Notes
— Merrimack had its best night on faceoffs this season, splitting the draws 28-28. Colgate won 56 percent of its draws coming into the game and Merrimack was just over 45 percent.
— Alex Jefferies had eight shots on goal, which led both teams.
