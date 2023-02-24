Merrimack will enter the final two weekends of the regular season in third place with 41 points in Hockey East. The Warriors have never finished above fourth place in their history.
I realize that these numbers can get confusing, so before I get into the nitty-gritty, here is a basic summary.
Hockey East: Merrimack can finish anywhere from 1st-5th. They’re most likely going to finish 3rd or 4th. They have a 96% chance of finishing 1st-4th, which would guarantee a first-round bye and a home game in the quarterfinals. Merrimack has already clinched a first-round bye.
NCAA Tournament: Merrimack qualifies in about 18% of current simulations. The Warriors qualify as an at-large in 5% of simulations. Merrimack should be rooting for Notre Dame and Michigan State to lose. Merrimack has about a 71% chance of making the NCAA Tournament if they win out (5-0 over the next 5 games, including a quarterfinal game and a semifinal game) and then lose in the Hockey East championship game.
First, let’s look at Merrimack’s playoff scenarios in Hockey East:
• Merrimack has already clinched a first-round bye in the Hockey East tournament and cannot finish any lower than fifth place.
• The Warriors are currently in third place and have a 96 percent chance of finishing in the top four, which would guarantee a first-round bye and a home game in the Hockey East quarterfinals.
• Merrimack is most likely to finish in third place, according to the odds. The current odds for each seed is as follows: 1st (4%), 2nd (21%), 3rd (52%), 4th (18%), 5th (4%).
• Determining what Merrimack “needs” in Hockey East is more simple because you can simply look at the standings. This weekend, Merrimack benefits most from beating Lowell and having UConn, BU, and Northeastern all lose.
Now, let’s take a look at Merrimack’s scenarios in the Pairwise:
• Merrimack moved from No. 21 to No. 19 over the weekend with a sweep over Boston University. The jump isn’t as significant as it would have been had both wins finished in regulation. OT games are weighted differently and don’t have as much of an impact as regulation wins.
• Had Merrimack won Saturday’s game in regulation, the Warriors would be No. 17 in the Pairwise.
• Also, just as an example to show you that every game matters … remember, Merrimack lost to St. Lawrence on opening night. Obviously, there were extenuating circumstances that night. But, had the Warriors won that game (which if the teams played today, I feel they would), then Merrimack would be sitting at No. 13 in the Pairwise. I use that as an example only to reiterate that every game matters. A game on Oct. 7 means as much as a game on Feb. 24.
• Merrimack has an 18% chance of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. According to the CHN PWR Matrix (which simulates the rest of the season 20,000 times, weighted by KRACH), Merrimack has a 5% chance of qualifying as an at-large team and a 12% chance of winning the Hockey East championship and auto bid.
• Merrimack would have about a 71% chance of making the NCAA Tournament if they win out (5-0 over the next 5 games, including a quarterfinal game and a semifinal game) and then lose in the Hockey East championship game.
• Notre Dame and Michigan State are both ahead of the Warriors in the Pairwise, but those programs are also dangerously close to falling below .500. Under NCAA rules, a team cannot qualify for the NCAA Tournament with a sub-.500 record, no matter their standing in the Pairwise. Notre Dame qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 52% of simulations (under the Pairwise criteria) but was disqualified in 18% of those scenarios for having a sub-.500 record. The same goes for Michigan State, which qualified in 30% of scenarios but was eliminated in 5% of simulations for having a losing record. This time of year, I often get asked, “what does my team need to root for.” Usually, it’s hard to say and my answer is “just win.” But in Merrimack’s case (and the same for Northeastern, Omaha, and other teams on the bubble), they should root for Notre Dame and Michigan State to fall below .500 because that would disqualify those programs no matter where they finish in the Pairwise and potentially open up 1-2 more at-large bids.
