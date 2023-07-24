Gathering information from schedule releases around the country, we’ve been able to determine a list of Merrimack’s non-conference opponents for the upcoming season.
The Warriors will begin the season on Oct. 7 against Sacred Heart in an exhibition game. The following week, they’ll begin the regular season at Arizona State on Oct. 13-14.
At the end of October, Clarkson (10/20) and St. Lawrence (10/22) will come to Lawler Arena.
On Thanksgiving weekend (11/24-25), Merrimack will host the Turkey Leg Classic in conjunction with UMass Lowell. The tournament will have pre-set pairings, and the Warriors will face Army and Bentley (both at Lawler Arena).
In December, the Warriors will play at Yale (12/8) and Brown (12/9). Stonehill will play Merrimack for the first time on Dec. 31 at Lawler Arena and Merrimack will close out the non-conference portion of its schedule on Jan. 2 at Holy Cross.
• (Sat) 10/7 - at Sacred Heart (Exh.)
• (Fri) 10/13 - at Arizona State
• (Sat) 10/14 - at Arizona State
• (Fri) 10/20 - vs. Clarkson
• (Sun) 10/22 - vs. St. Lawrence
• (Fri) 11/24 - vs. Army/Bentley (Turkey Leg Classic)
• (Sat) 11/25 - vs. Army/Bentley (Turkey Leg Classic)
• (Fri) 12/8 - at Yale
• (Sat) 12/9 - at Brown
• (Sun) 12/31 - vs. Stonehill
• (Tue) 1/2 - at Holy Cross
