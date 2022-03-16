UMBC announced that they will not play tonight’s opener of The Basketball Classic against Merrimack due to “not having enough healthy players.” The Warriors were scheduled to open the postseason tournament at UMBC tonight. What happens next for the Warriors is unknown at this time.
"We want to sincerely apologize to our fans, the tournament organizers who have worked so hard to put this event together, and to the Merrimack men's basketball program for this outcome," UMBC Director of Athletics Brian Barrio said in a statement. "We are disappointed that our season cannot continue but will get to work immediately to prepare for another successful year in 2022-23."
McMahon: This is strange, to be honest. The program accepted the invitation to the tournament on Sunday night, and knew at that point they were dealing with health issues. According to a statement from the school, the team met yesterday “for the first time since Sunday” and determined it wasn’t healthy enough to play.
My guess is that the tournament gives Merrimack a bye into the second round? That would be the easiest solution, I think. It would be difficult to come up with a replacement on such short notice. The second round of the tournament is supposed to open in two days.
