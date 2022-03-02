Vermont beat Northeastern 1-0 Tuesday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse, which made Merrimack’s path a little more clear, at least in the Hockey East standings.
First though, the Vermont win managed to bump the Warriors up two spots in the Pairwise. As of this morning, the Warriors are ranked No. 17, and theoretically just two spots out of a potential at-large NCAA Tournament berth. Merrimack’s odds of making the NCAA Tournament jumped to 18 percent thanks to the result.
Currently, if the Warriors win out but lose in the conference championship game, they would have a 78 percent chance of making the tournament.
In Hockey East, the Warriors can still finish anywhere from 1-6 in the final standings. Due to the strength of opponents remaining, most simulation models have the Warriors finishing fifth or sixth, but they do have roughly a 38 percent chance of finishing in the top-4.
Merrimack’s biggest issue in the Hockey East standings is tie-breakers.
The Hockey East tie-breakers go in this order …
Head-to-head results
Number of league wins
Best record against the first-place team, then the second-place team, etc. until the tie can be broken
Coin flip
Merrimack would lose the tie-breaker with Connecticut on head-to-head. If UMass finishes in first place (96 percent chance they do), then the Warriors would lose the tie-breaker to BU because the Terriers have a better record against UMass.
Both of those teams also have an excellent chance to earn points this weekend. BU is on the road at last-place Maine for two games and UConn will host 10th-place Vermont for two games.
Let’s play out a scenario where BU and UConn both sweep and end up with 44 points. Then Merrimack splits with Northeastern, and both of those teams also have 44 points. UMass Lowell currently sits at 40 points, and could also end up with 44, but for sake of this example, let’s just look at the four-way tie.
This scenario assumes the following:
UMass
Merrimack, Northeastern, Connecticut, BU (44 points)
First, you have to calculate all of the head-to-head results:
Merrimack: 2-4
Boston University: 4-3-1
Northeastern: 4-3-1
Connecticut: 4-4
BU and Northeastern would advance after the first round of the criteria. BU went 2-0-1 against UMass and Northeastern went 0-2, so BU would win the four-way tie-breaker.
UMass
Boston University
Merrimack, UConn, Northeastern (44 points)
Then, the process commences again.
Merrimack: 1-3
Connecticut: 3-2
Northeastern: 3-2
UConn went 1-1 against UMass and Northeastern went 0-2, so, the Huskies would finish third.
UMass
Boston University
Connecticut
Northeastern, Merrimack (44 points)
In this scenario, Northeastern and Merrimack split this weekend, so both teams have 44 points. Both teams went winless against UMass in first place. Both teams went .500 against BU in second place. Northeastern would win the tie-breaker by having a better record against third-place Connecticut (2-1 vs. 0-2)
UMass
Boston University
Connecticut
Northeastern
Merrimack
That also assumes that UMass Lowell does not sweep UNH. If the Wildcats sweep UNH, they would have 45 points and BU, UConn, Northeastern, and Merrimack would all get pushed down one more spot.
In order to avoid tie-breakers, the Warriors either need some help from Maine and UVM this weekend, or, the Warriors need to do better than a split against Northeastern this weekend. They don’t need to sweep, necessarily, but four points instead of three points could end up making a huge impact on the final standings if it allows the Warriors to avoid a tie-breaker.
Individually, the Warriors would win a tie-breaker with UMass Lowell, but that’s it. If there is a two-way tie with any of those teams, the Warriors would lose the tie-breaker largely due to their 0-3 league record against UMass. The Warriors went 1-1 against BU, and theoretically 1-1 against Northeastern, but both of those teams have at least one win against UMass, and the Warriors would lose the tie-breaker with UConn on head-to-head.
The Warriors also still have a chance at finishing in first place, although it’s an outside chance.
If Merrimack sweeps Northeastern and Boston College sweeps UMass, the Warriors would be the No. 1 seed. Vice versa, the same can be said for Northeastern (if they sweep Merrimack and BC sweeps Maine).
Only UMass, Merrimack, and Northeastern enter the final weekend of the regular season with a chance of finishing in first place.
So, to sum it all up, here’s what Merrimack fans should be rooting for this weekend …
Merrimack to beat Northeastern (obviously)
Maine to beat Boston University
Vermont to beat Connecticut
New Hampshire to beat UMass Lowell
Boston College to beat UMass (this isn’t necessarily as important, but it would give the Warriors a chance to finish first if they sweep Northeastern)
The fewer points BU, UConn, and Northeastern earn this weekend, the better for Merrimack.
