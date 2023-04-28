NORTH ANDOVER -- Princeton forward Jacob O’Connell committed to Merrimack out of the transfer portal. O’Connell, who is 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, projects as a starter for the Warriors.
O’Connell came off the bench this season for a Princeton team that went 23-9, won the Ivy League, and made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. He played 82 minutes and had 30 points and 20 rebounds.
In 2021, O’Connell played for the Slovakian U20 national team at the FIBA European Challengers tournament. He appeared in five games and finished with 15.4 points and 10.4 rebounds.
O’Connell will graduate from Princeton this spring with a degree in chemistry, a certificate (Princeton’s term for an academic minor) in German language and culture, and a second certificate in materials science and engineering. According to a story on Princeton’s website, his senior thesis was “Exploring Magnetism in Cr-based Pyroxenes by Tuning Si Content.”
O’Connell entered the transfer portal due to an Ivy League rule that doesn’t allow graduate students to participate in athletics. Had he been allowed to stay at Princeton, he projected to be part of their rotation.
Based on his size, O’Connell figures to be a replacement for Jordan Minor in the starting lineup. Ziggy Reid’s spot is still open for competition, but O’Connell, Devon Savage, Jordan Derkack, and the returning Malik Edmead should make up four of Merrimack’s starting five.
