DURHAM, N.H. — Merrimack College lost its second straight overtime game Friday night, 3-2, against New Hampshire at the Whittemore Center. Merrimack's latest overtime defeat came on the heels of last Saturday's loss against Vermont at the Gutterson Fieldhouse.
The Warriors have been on a five-game road trip that will conclude on Sunday at Alfond Arena against Maine. Merrimack is desperate for a win; they've won just two regulation games since the start of the second semester (3-7-1, 1-2-1 in overtime).
It was another night where Merrimack had more shots (31-20) and more scoring chances, but couldn't find a way to end up with more goals.
"Of course I'm frustrated," Merrimack coach Scott Borek said. "I feel like my head is going to explode. I would say our whole team feels that way. There's nothing I can say. This is the second game in a row where I thought we had the puck for most of the game and we've given away four points. We played hard but (UNH) did what they had to do to win a hockey game."
Over this stretch the Warriors have dropped from No. 3 in the Pairwise (the national rankings used to select and seed teams for the NCAA Tournament) to No. 21 and on the outside looking in at an at-large bid, which is typically awarded to the top 15 in the Pairwise.
They'll look to rebound against a Maine team that has been one of the hottest teams in Hockey East since mid-November, when the Warriors swept them in a two-game series at Lawler Arena.
The Black Bears are 9-5-1 in their last 15 games.
"I think the hockey gods were good to us in the first half," Borek said. "As we all know. I think we're pressing more than we're playing. I think we're playing frustrated. So small things become big things when that is happening.
"Sometimes you play good games and lose and sometimes you play games where you get dominated and win. We've been on both sides. We just need to keep focusing on getting points."
The Warriors were searching for any answers they could find on Friday night. After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, Borek shuffled Merrimack's forward lines to start the second period looking for any spark.
It worked.
Mark Hillier was moved to center with superstar forward Alex Jefferies and Jefferies found the net for his 11th goal of the season (with Hillier picking up an assist).
This isn't the first time Borek has shuffled things during this stretch. After a weekend series against Brown and Yale on Jan. 7, he moved Matt Copponi from center to right wing and split up a top line that had gone stagnant.
"We have some guys who need to play better," Borek said. "We were playing uphill which we've been doing a lot lately."
