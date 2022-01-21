The Merrimack men’s hockey team will play a home-and-home series with No. 9 UMass Lowell this weekend. The series will begin on Friday night at Lawler Arena and then conclude on Saturday (6:05 p.m.) at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
At even strength, the River Hawks have a .946 save percentage. That falls almost 100 points to .848 on the penalty kill. Owen Savory has been terrific between the pipes for Lowell all season (1.52 GAA, .940 save percentage), but he has been less bulletproof recently.
Savory allowed six goals in two games to last-place Maine last weekend. The RPI transfer has allowed three goals or more in three of his last six games and over that stretch has a .920 save percentage and 2.13 GAA. Moreover, with the exception of one start against UMass, that six-game stretch has come against 10th-place Vermont (x2), last-place Maine (x2), and a single game against St. Lawrence, a team with a 1.85 goals per game average in the ECAC.
Lowell defends their net extremely hard at 5v5 and Savory’s numbers reflect that. Their defense seems to change and have more holes once the game shifts to 5v4. That’s where the Warriors need to capitalize if they want success this weekend.
— Offensively, UMass Lowell shoots 6.3 percent at 4v4 and 18.6 percent on the power play. It’s the same story, only in reverse. If the Warriors can win special teams, they should have a very good chance to take points this weekend.
