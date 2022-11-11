Merrimack and Maine will play a pair of games this weekend. Things will get started on Friday afternoon (4 p.m.) and it will conclude on Saturday night (7 p.m.); both games are at Lawler Arena.
Let’s look at 10 things to know ahead of this weekend’s series …
1. You can skate after Friday’s game
Fans in attendance for Friday’s late-afternoon matinee will have the opportunity to take the ice at Lawler Arena after the final buzzer. I believe this is the first time that Merrimack has hosted a public skate after a game since before COVID.
2. Maine is no pushover
Maine’s record (2-6-1) makes it appear as if the Black Bears are nothing more than a minor obstacle for a Merrimack team that has been on a roll in recent weeks.
Don’t fall into that trap.
The Black Bears lost a pair of one-goal games to a very good UConn team last week (the first game was in overtime). The week before the Black Bears tied Northeastern and the week before that Maine beat one of the best teams in the nation, Quinnipiac.
3. Felton is likely out for the weekend
Merrimack head coach Scott Borek said on Thursday that it that defenseman Christian Felton will be out “for a bit,” which likely means that he’s out for this weekend's series.
Merrimack is already missing Liam Dennison, who got hurt in a preseason practice and will be out for the season. The Warriors got Zach Bookman back last week.
4. Ostman locked down starting job?
Ostman is a junior and was one of Maine’s returning goaltenders. The Black Bears also added Clarkson transfer Jacob Mucitelli out of the transfer portal. Mucitelli had excellent numbers for the Knights, but he’s been outplayed by Ostman to start this season. Mucitelli has only played once since Oct. 15.
This season Ostman has a 2.44 GAA and a .915 save percentage.
5. Maine’s scoring has been spread out
The Black Bears have 19 goals on the season from 13 different players. Lynden Breen leads the team with three goals and Ben Poisson leads the team in points with six.
Breen leads the team with 26 shots on goal and 44 shot attempts.
Killian Kiecker-Olson is Maine’s best faceoff player. This season he has won 60.4 percent of the faceoffs he’s taken (67-44).
6. Maine’s top-notch PK unit
Maine’s penalty kill is tied for fourth in the nation entering this weekend with an 88.9 percent success rate.
One of Maine’s best players on the PK has been Ostman, who has a .946 save percentage (35 for 37) when the opponent has an extra attacker on the ice.
As good as Maine’s penalty kill has been, its power play is one of the worst in the country. Maine enters the weekend ranked 55th nationally with a 9.7 percent success rate (3 for 31). Maine hasn’t scored a power-play goal in four games (0 for 9).
7. Inside the series
Merrimack has won three straight games over Maine, including a 6-2 win over the Black Bears in the first round of the Hockey East Tournament last season.
Maine’s last win at Lawler Arena was on Feb. 16, 2019.
All-time Merrimack is 24-73-9 against Maine. The Warriors are 3-1-2 in the last six games against Maine at Lawler Arena.
8. Top performers against the Black Bears
Filip Forsmark has six points (4g, 2a) in three games against Maine in his career. He’s followed closely by Alex Jefferies, who has five points (3g, 2a) in four games, and Mac Welsher, who has six points (3g, 3a) in six games.
Merrimack shut out Maine twice last season, with Hugo Ollas and Zachary Borgiel each picking up a shutout against the Black Bears.
9. Maine closes strong
Maine has outscored opponents 11-6 in the third period this season but has been outscored 20-8 in the first two periods. Maine has a positive SF% and has outshot opponents 272-262.
Maine has been outscored 15-3 in the second period this season.
10. About the Black Bears
Maine has 16 new players on its roster. Those new players include 11 incoming freshmen and five transfers as second-year head coach Ben Barr tries to reshape the Maine roster.
