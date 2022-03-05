NORTH ANDOVER — Aidan McDonough’s goal with 9.6 seconds left in regulation gave Northeastern a 1-0 win over Merrimack last night and clinched the Hockey East regular-season championship for the Huskies.
Merrimack, which would have finished fourth in Hockey East had the game gone to overtime, instead finished in sixth place and will host Maine in a Hockey East first-round playoff game on Wednesday night at Lawler Arena.
“I give Merrimack a lot of credit,” said Northeastern head coach Jerry Keefe. “They played really well tonight. That was a heck of a hockey game. Both teams competed really hard. You had to work for every inch that you had and we’re fortunate to get that one play there at the end of the game. It was a huge play by Jack Hughes and a big-time shot with nine seconds to go from (McDonough) to win a championship.”
Merrimack goaltender Hugo Ollas made 27 saves. Northeastern goalie Devon Levi made 29 saves for his 10th shutout of the season.
McDonough’s goal was his 23rd of the season, which ranks him third in the nation this season.
The loss marked the first time Merrimack has been shut out in a game since Nov. 29, 2019, when the Warriors were blanked by Penn State, a span of 71 games.
Borek signs extension
Prior to Saturday’s game, Merrimack men’s hockey coach Scott Borek signed a multi-year contract extension. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Borek was hired by Merrimack in 2018 and it’s believed that next season would have been the last on his original contract.
“First and foremost, I want to thank our players and staff for their efforts to push the program forward on the ice, in the classroom, and in the community,” said Borek.
“Without these talented student-athletes and an incredibly dedicated staff we would not be in the position that we are today. We are all excited to keep moving forward and to keep growing the goals of the program. We are indebted to Jeremy Gibson for his trust and leadership and want to thank him as well as President Hopey and Executive Vice President Doggett, all of whom have been incredible leaders on this campus and with our program. Finally, on a personal note, I would like to thank my family for their continued support of our team’s dreams.”
Northeastern 1, Merrimack 0
at Lawler Arena
Northeastern (24-11-1): 0 0 1 — 1
Merrimack (18-14-1): 0 0 0 — 0
First Period: None.
Second Period: None.
Third Period: 1. NU Aidan McDonough 23 (Jack Hughes), ev, 19:51.
Shots: Merrimack 10-11-8--29; Northeastern 12-6-10--28
Saves: MC Ollas (59:51) 27/28; NU Levi (60:00) 29/30)
Power Play: Merrimack 0 for 0; Northeastern 0 for 1
Penalties: Merrimack 6-12:00; Northeastern 5-10:00
Attendance: 2,549
